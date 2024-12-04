Ole Miss Secures Letter Of Intent From Three-Star OT Kenneth Boston
Kenneth Boston made it clear back in the summer that Ole Miss was his home. He honored that commitment by signing on the dotted line Wednesday afternoon.
Boston officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Rebels as part of their 2025 class during Wednesday's Early Signing Period. The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman out of Monroe, La., recently was on campus for the Egg Bowl for his official visit.
Entering the signing period, Boston was listed as the No. 76 overall offensive tackle in the class and the No. 37 overall player from the state of Louisiana. He held offers from Arkansas State, Grambling, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana before committing to Rebels earlier in the summer.
Ole Miss is the only Power Four program to offer Boston, but it might benefit both sides. He's a potential swing tackle with the upside to start in several seasons with development under offensive line coach John Garrison.
The Rebels remain in good standing heading into Ole Miss' signing day, currently ranking 15th overall by 247Sports and 16th by On3. Headlined by five-star WR Caleb Cunningham, the Rebels feature 21 players as part of the class, including four-star running back Shekai Mills Knight, four-star cornerback Cortez Thomas and four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox.
Ole Miss is also expected to be a player in the transfer portal following the season's end. Several positions are expected to be addressed, including potential quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and defensive end.
The Rebels currently rank 10th among SEC programs in recruiting as Early Signing Day has arrived.