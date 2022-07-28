Ole Miss Week 8: Defensive Players to Watch vs. LSU

The annual Magnolia Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers will see elite talent come onto the field. That’s especially true when Lane Kiffin is working off his play call sheet.

With offensive firepower like running back Zach Evans, wide receiver Jaylon Robinson, and tight end Michael Trigg going against the array of talent LSU’s defense presents, there will be some great plays from both teams.

Last season, LSU did not live up to the physical attributes that they possess. The defense ranked 70 out of 130 teams in the FBS by allowing 26.6 points per game. Do not expect that to be the case this next season.

Now that Brian Kelly has come to Baton Rouge to restore discipline and consistency within the LSU program , there will be a better performance from the purple and gold.

Here’s a look at four primary defensive players to watch for the Tigers.

DT/DE Maason Smith

After starting four games as a true freshman, there are high expectations for one of the top 2021 recruits in the nation to excel inside Tiger Stadium. He recorded 19 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks last season.

With a year of experience and a more cohesive unit around him, Smith should be one of the SEC’s most dominant interior defensive lineman. Further, he’s playing next to Jaquelin Roy, a junior that’s another rising star for the Tigers. It’s going to be hard for teams to block both of these young players.

DE/OLB BJ Ojulari

After Smith and Roy, there’s Ojulari to watch out for. The 6-foot-3 and 245-pound edge defender recorded seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2021. With the other edge player being a healthy Ali Gaye, Ojulari has a chance to climb to 10 or more sacks this season.

He’s going to be playing a hybrid outside linebacker role, so there’s a different form of responsibility for Ojulari. If he’s able to occasionally drop into coverage in addition to being a pass rusher, he could be All-SEC.

LB Micah Baskerville

The leader of the defense would be Baskerville, and that begins with his overall play. He produced 83 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups last year.

Baskerville is the type of physical inside linebacker to make the switch to the 3-4 defense that LSU is employing. He should flourish, especially with the massive and athletic defensive linemen commanding the attention of opposing offensive linemen so Baskerville can run to the football.

S Jay Ward

The most experienced LSU player in the secondary, Ward also led the Tigers with two interceptions last season. For this next season, the most important thing he can do is be a director.

LSU brought in four talented transfers to help shore up the defensive backfield, but there needs to be chemistry among the group, or another season of underachieving defense will happen for the Tigers.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.