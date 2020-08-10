Olive Branch TE Jalen Shead Names Ole Miss Among Stacked Top-3

Olive Branch tight end Jalen Sheed is staying in the SEC.

On Monday, the highly-touted player from North Mississippi named his top three schools, including Ole Miss on a loaded final cut. The Rebels appeared alongside LSU and Alabama as the three schools in top contention for his services.

Rated as three-star by both 247Sports and Rivals, the coaching staffs around the Southeastern Conference may be even higher on the player than recruiting services, as seen by his final cut of schools. He also held offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, TCU and others.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound player out of Olive Branch High School, Shead actually grew up playing more basketball than football. His surge up recruiting rankings has happened fast – unsurprising for a kid that never played football before his junior season and is playing in a run-first offense at Olive Branch.

Ole Miss offered Shead back on June 9. Offers from Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron came later that month. The three recent risers in his recruitment ended up being the three most likely suiters.

