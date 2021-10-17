QB Prospect Devin Brown Keeping Recruitment Open, Talks Ole Miss

Things are moving quickly for quarterback Devin Brown.

After starring at the Elite 11 Houston regional, it was off to Los Angeles for the Elite 11 Finals, where his quarterbacking profile only grew. Brown recently talked to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. about his adjustment to a new school as well as what lies next in terms of his recruitment.

Brown is an Arizona-native, but he now suits up for Corner Canyon High School in Utah where he has led the Chargers to nine wins in 10 games, currently sitting second in the nation in passing yardage (3,557) and touchdowns (40) along the way. The team has a playoff bye this upcoming week.

"It's been an awesome experience," Brown said. "I love living in Utah, playing under Coach (Eric) Kjar has been one of the best experiences ever. He's just been a great mentor to me, just an unbelievable coach. We have so many talented guys around me so this season has just been really fun.

"He (Kjar) is one of the smarted guys, in terms of football, that you will ever meet. He just has so many answers for so many different situations. And he loves to air it out, so it's really cool."

The season in Utah has come with challenges, including its first loss in several seasons, but many situations have forced Brown to make adjustments, and that was before USC fired Clay Helton.

"It's been basically like a prep year for college,' he said. "I'm graduating early so I'll be gone in December, so it's like I'm already in college because I left some friends back in Arizona. It's taught me to mature faster and to be productive on my own. It's been very helpful to me."

Brown is expecting to be an early-signee in December, and there are numerous schools courting his interest after the coaching turnover at USC, including Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Even so, Brown is still planning on USC being his home after this season.

"It's pretty much the same," he said. "I lean there, but you just don't know what is going to happen with coaches. We really just have no idea who they're going to hire. I just have to be smart, look at all my other options and look at what schools are the best fit for me."

Brown recently took an official visit to Ole Miss, which comes with multiple days on campus, last weekend surrounding the wild game against Arkansas.

"SEC is definitely different," Brown said. "It's a lot bigger football, the fan base is a lot crazier and at the game day experience, there's a lot more people. Me and my family had a really great time in Oxford. They were showing me a lot of tape of Matt Corral, how I fit into the offense and what they have planned for me in the system."

Brown got to spend time with the minds behind the Ole Miss offense, namely Kiffin and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, while he was in Oxford.

"I got to meet with Coach Kiffin a little bit on the last day, before I went home," Brown said. "We had some conversations about moving there, life on campus, and what he thinks of me. The day before I was with Coach Lebby, the offensive coordinator, almost every day. We had dinner with his family's house. It was just a different experience, getting to meet the families and seeing what it's like outside of football."

Brown now has two visits left on his docket this fall--one to Texas and one to Ohio State--before he solidifies his decision.

