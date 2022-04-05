Rebel QB Target Graham Says Charlie Weis Jr. 'Has Lots of Wisdom'

Braden Graham is a busy class of 2024 college football recruit.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy quarterback has been on the visit front, including a trip to Oxford for spring practice last week, as well as the camp circuit -- impressing at the Elite 11 Atlanta regional on Sunday.

The 6'1", 205-pound prospect notched the second-best accuracy score among all competitors in the quarterback field, tying Elite 11 Finals invitee and 2023 Ole Miss QB target Christopher Vizzina along the way.

"Really I’m just working hard in the weight room and working hard with my QB coach," Graham told The Grove Report. "Thomas Morris is a founder of QB country and him and I have been working hard this off season."

On the recruiting front it's about impressions, follow-ups and a true gage of interest as his scholarship offer list grows. Graham was in town for the Ole Miss rout of Tulane in September, picking up an offer from the staff thereafter.

Of course said staff under Lane Kiffin has shifted at offensive coordinator, with Charlie Weis Jr. now at the helm. Taking the next step with the current group was a focus of the midweek visit.

"It was great!" Graham said. "Definitely good to get back down to Oxford and continue to build my connection with the staff. Good to see how the offense is looking also.

"It was good to talk and see coach Weis again. Coach (Jeff) Lebby and coach Kiffin offered me but coach Weis still shows that they are still very interested in me and excited to build a great relationship with me. Just excited to get to know him."

Graham admits time with the young coach came with a realization of just how much of the game has been consumed by the newest Rebel offensive coordinator.

"He’s a very focused and very detailed guy," he said of Weis. "His dad was a big time coach so he’s learned how to do the right things, and his history of coaching is great.

"He has lots of wisdom."

With additional offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Toledo and Eastern Kentucky, Graham will be hitting the visit trail harder going forward. It will likely spill into camp season this summer.

For now, it's about getting a feel before the process intensifies later this year when he is a junior on the field.

"I’m open to all schools," he said. "Just visiting and getting a feel for different programs. Also getting to know these coaches and see who truly loves me."

As a sophomore in 2021, Graham backed up Cincinnati quarterback signee Luther Richesson at Lipscomb Academy. He is expected to be the starter moving forward, which could lead to a host of new college options coming into consideration down the line.

