Recruiting Stunner: Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers Target Commits to Sacramento State
Morton (Miss.) four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald has committed to Brennan Marion and the Sacramento State Hornets, he revealed via social media on Friday.
In a stunner, McDonald has pledged to the West Coast program over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.
McDonald, the No. 3 rated wide receiver in Mississippi, received significant buzz to land with the Rebels down the stretch in his process, but a late push from Sacramento State propelled them to land the commitment.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pounder is a Top-100 prospect nationally with multiple programs across America continuing to battle it out for his services during the 11th hour.
A four-star prospect out of the Magnolia State, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels pitched the opportunity to stay home and suit up for the program at the next level.
“I’m from the Sip so they want me to stay in the Sip so they’re going to do whatever they can to keep me in the Sip. Just the love was there and I felt it so it was just great being at Ole Miss,” he told On3 Sports.
"Seeing the energy, the love that they’ve been getting, it’s just the players. Players are great and you’re going to be around great people and you’re going to have better opportunities to play. It was just the love there.”
But it's the Sacramento State Hornets that have secured the commitment after McDonald went public with a decision on Friday.
A program that is beginning to make its presence felt in college football on the recruiting trail, Sacramento State is piecing together the resources needed to grab the attention of prospects.
Now, McDonald reveals a pledge where he will join former five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada after the signal-caller joined the program this offseason.
McDonald is the highest-rated prospect to commit to the program.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will remain in pursuit of McDonald down the stretch until the Early Signing Period in December.
