Ole Miss Football Officially Hires LSU Tigers Assistant Coach to New-Look Staff

The Ole Miss Rebels have officially announced the hiring of Frank Wilson as the program's next associate head coach/running backs coach after making the move from LSU.

Wilson, a respected Southeastern Conference assistant, served as the LSU Tigers' interim head coach once Brian Kelly was fired on Oct. 26 where he led the program down the stretch of the 2025 season.

In what served as his second stint in Baton Rouge, Wilson was also the associate head coach/running backs coach on Kelly's staff across the last four seasons.

But once Kelly was fired and Lane Kiffin was hired as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, the staff shakeup forced Wilson to look elsewhere for his next opportunity - ultimately landing on Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff.

“We talked about it,” Wilson said this week. “We talked about ways that it could work out [at LSU]. Coach Kiffin was absolutely awesome the entire time in wanting to try and find a way to work it out. We didn’t come to that resolution, and so there were other opportunities out there.”

Welcome to Oxford @FrankWilson28‼️



Ole Miss officially hires Frank Wilson as Senior Associate HC/Running Backs Coach#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/Cshqr6wvOS — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 28, 2025

“Pete Golding is a guy who I’ve known for many years, from the time he concluded playing college football and was a young coach at Delta State Southeastern and then Southern Miss of course. Then, I had an opportunity to hire him back at UTSA.

"We’ve forged an even closer bond and mutual respect professional for one another, so when the opportunity came, he extended himself to me and I thought it was a great fit for myself and my family.”

Now, Wilson has officially been introduced on the Ole Miss coaching staff where he will play an integral role in the next chapter of the program with Kiffin departing on Nov. 30.

One of the best developers in the game 💪 https://t.co/iwkWvjUK2b pic.twitter.com/v5Qp227CW0 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 28, 2025

The Rebels have hired a myriad of staffers this month with Wilson quickly emerging as a critical hire - replacing Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith after he made the move to join Kiffin on the LSU Tigers staff.

Wilson will head to Oxford to help prepare for the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January where Ole Miss will look to get the 2026 roster intact across the two-week period.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: