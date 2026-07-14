The Biggest Difference Between Ole Miss' 2027 Recruiting Class and Every Recent Class

Since the turn of the decade, the Ole Miss roster-building strategy was no state secret. In a world where recruiting is king, the Rebels weren’t focused on filling their roster with a bunch of blue-chip high school prospects. Instead, under Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss became known as the transfer portal kings, relying on experienced players to keep them in the hunt each year.

Now, as Kiffin is off to Baton Rouge and his former defensive coordinator Pete Golding is the new head coach of the Rebels, he has wasted little time in imprinting his ideas on the program. After signing the first transfer portal class ranked outside the top five since ON3 started its rankings in 2022, Golding looks to be changing the approach to high school recruiting.

Midway through the 2027 recruiting class, Ole Miss already has much of its class in place. The Rebels boast 22 commits, including 13 blue-chip (four- and five-star), putting them on pace to have the program’s highest blue-chip percentage (59%) since 2024.

In that class, the Rebels signed 10 blue-chippers in a 23-player class, which featured the likes of Kam Franklin and Will Echoles. Both of whom are now key contributors on a Rebels team fresh off their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Is This Notable

While it is easy to write off the high percentage of blue-chip recruits currently in the 2027 class, as it is still only July. It is important to note that this could be just the beginning of a shift in how the Rebels will go about talent acquisition under Golding.

For so long, the Rebels have been building their foundation off the backs of transfers. They’d bring in Jaxson Dart, Trinidad Chambliss, and Kewan Lacy to be the stars of their team.

If Golding and Co. can manage to hold onto its 2027 class in the current form, then it would not only net them a top-15 class. It would also give them a foundation of players to build upon in the years to come.

The class as currently constructed already features blue-chip players at key positions like defensive linemen Mitchell Turner and Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, along with quarterback Keegan Croucher and offensive tackle Antonio Berry.

Making sure this class reaches the finish line in December could mean the Rebels naturally shift away from relying so heavily on the portal.

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