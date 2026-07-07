The Five Questions Pete Golding Must Answer at SEC Media Days

With the season right around the corner, newly promoted head coach Pete Golding enters the 2026 season with high expectations following a historic 2025 campaign.

The Ole Miss Rebels will kick off their 2026 campaign against a fierce and competitive Louisville Cardinals team in Nashville, a matchup that the Rebels cannot afford to overlook.

Golding will take the podium in Tampa, Florida, for the annual SEC Media Days, where he will face questions from the media and discuss the upcoming 2026 season. The event will run from July 20-23, with Golding expected to address several key storylines surrounding the Rebels.

Can the 2026 Rebels Live Up to the Hype?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss will likely be ranked inside the top 15 to begin the 2026 season. The Rebels return two Heisman Trophy candidates in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, giving the team one of the most talented offensive duos in the country.

Ole Miss expects to compete at a high level in 2026 as the Rebels attempt to replicate the success of the 2025 season, when they won two College Football Playoff games with Golding serving as head coach.

Can John David Baker Elevate the Offense?

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With former offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. now at LSU, John David Baker has big shoes to fill as he takes over the Rebels’ offense. Under Weis, Ole Miss consistently ranked among the nation’s top offenses, creating high expectations for Baker heading into the 2026 season.

Baker inherits a talented offensive roster, led by Chambliss and Lacy, who are considered among the best players at their respective positions. The Rebels also added several impact players through the transfer portal, giving Baker a variety of weapons as he prepares to lead the offense in 2026.

How Do the Rebels Avoid the Lane Kiffin Drama Affecting Them?

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with the ref during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline of the offseason has been Lane Kiffin’s dramatic departure to the LSU Tigers. Kiffin left the Rebels just before their College Football Playoff run, leaving Pete Golding to take over head coaching duties during the postseason.

LSU and Ole Miss will face off in Oxford on September 19th, and it will be important for Rebels players and fans to stay level-headed throughout. With the attention surrounding Lane Kiffin’s return, Ole Miss will need to stay focused and avoid letting the outside noise become a distraction.

Will the Ole Miss Defense Improve in 2026?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Jeffery Rush (90) celebrates after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Within the losses of the 2025 season, many can be attributed to poor defensive performances. The Rebels attacked the transfer portal during the offseason in an effort to prevent similar issues from happening in 2026. Ole Miss brought in a much-improved secondary group compared to the previous season.

Ole Miss will also look to improve its rushing defense after finishing among the SEC's worst teams against the run in 2025, an area that proved costly throughout the season.

Will the Ole Miss Offensive Line Improve in 2026?

Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs (22) celebrates with offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line was one of Ole Miss' strengths in 2025, as the Rebels returned nearly every starter and added LSU transfer Carius Curne to further bolster the unit.

The Rebels will look to keep Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy healthy, as the duo will be the heart of Ole Miss' offensive production heading into the 2026 season.

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