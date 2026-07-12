What Ole Miss is Getting Out of New Tight End Commit Colton Johnson

Colton Johnson is not just another three-star prospect; he adds strength to the 2027 recruiting class.

Johnson is the first tight end commitment of the 2027 Ole Miss Rebels class, bringing the Rebels a cornerstone at a position that has become valuable in today’s offenses.

Having a tight end early gives the coaching staff the ability to build the rest of the offensive class around a player who has the potential to impact passing and running.

A Few Details

Mississippi Rebels tight end Evan Engram during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting as a strong 6”4’ 235 pound receiver, he is more than just a player but a physical blocker, but is capable of finishing plays while possessing the ability to stretch the field.

With Johnson being so well-rounded, he gives Ole Miss the ability to use him to line up in-line or as an H-back depending on the situation.

Johnson is not only a star on offense, but on the defensive side, he recorded 133 tackles in his junior season as a linebacker. He can play a physical game and his background in defense assisted in his development as a tight end.

How Does He Fit into Ole Miss

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He made his choice over other strong programs, receiving 50 offers in total, some being elite programs such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels and Purdue Boilermakers.

The best players are the ones who want to be in the uniform, and with the win of Johnson, he is pushing other players to take the step to the Rebels as well.

Johnson played in high stake games, his programs consistently appeared in playoffs and often competed for championships. He also has noted publicly of Ole Miss’ culture, player development and winning mentality assisted in his decision.

The Lasting Impact

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Ralph Williams knocks the ball away from LSU Tigers tight end Travis Dickson during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the years come and go, so do players. Athletes like Caleb Odom and Brady Preiskorn won’t be in Oxford forever. With Johnson, Ole Miss is finding a trajectory to continue with strength at one of the offense’s most vital positions rather than seeking results from veterans years later. He has the ability to sit behind strong athletes and learn before stepping into a leading role.

Johnson is not just another player, but an athlete who has a versatility of skill, one that championship teams push for. His commitment is hopefully going to continue the domino and allow more prospects to seek out Ole Miss.

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