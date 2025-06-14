Top-50 Prospect in America, Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Visiting SEC Rival
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul made his way to Oxford this week for a midweek official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Kreul, the No. 7 rated EDGE in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign while facing fierce competition on the national stage.
After two seasons with Bishop Moore in Orlando (Fla.), Kreul made the move to powerhouse program IMG Academy.
During his sophomore campaign in 2023, he ended the year with 76 total tackles, he notched 34 tackles for loss and a whopping 17 sacks.
Then, he made the move to IMG Academy for his junior season in 2024 alongside a myriad of Division I prospects at IMG.
Despite sharing the field with coveted recruits, Kreul still managed to rack up 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season.
Now, he's one of the most-sought after prospects remaining on the market with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit.
Kreul is navigating a challenging stretch in his recruitment process while suiting up for IMG Academy as well on the national stage.
What's he looking for in a program?
“The communication is super-important to me. Early on, someone told me to go to a school that is desperate for you. The communication and how hard schools recruit me show me a lot,” Kreul told On3 Sports in November.
“That and how the coaches teach means a lot to me. I love ball, so who can teach me will go a long way in my recruitment.”
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Sunshine State native has blossomed into an elite-level recruit with Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State and Colorado, among others, battling for his services.
This weekend, he's made the trip to the Lone Star State for an official visit with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns.
Kreul is in the midst of a pivotal stretch of his process with official visit season in full swing and coaches swinging by for in-home visits; all while dissecting his contending schools.
He's had Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the official visit schedule alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns.
Ole Miss will look to continue chipping away at the sought-after Top-50 overall prospect in America.
