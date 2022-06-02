Top OL Recruit Pyle on Ole Miss: The Culture There is Amazing'

2024 Texas native returned to Oxford to kick off the month of June

Gibson Pyle had been to Oxford in the past, but not with a scholarship offer from Lane Kiffin in hand.

So when the class of 2024 Houston (Texas) Cain High School two-way lineman took in the campus on Wednesday, one week after picking up the Rebel offer, it came with a lot more time with the coaching staff.

"The visit was really good!" Pyle told The Grove Report. "The culture there is amazing, players came up to me and introduced themselves and offered help if I ever needed it. The staff treated me great and I was able to sit in on an O-line meeting and to see what they are learning from coach (Jake) Thornton. Will be looking to be back for a game during the fall!"

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive line projection was in town last summer to camp with the coaching staff. This time around, he got extended time with Kffin.

"It was great to meet coach Kiffin and of course Juice," he said with a laugh. "I know he was exhausted from the travel back and forth from the SEC meetings and yet made sure to go out of his way to make me feel at home.

"He’s such a personable coach and I can understand why his players love him."

The people around the program, combined with its recent success, could have Ole Miss sit as a major player for Pyle as his recruitment picks up.

"The future of Ole Miss football...with the new facilities and renovations, I know they will be a national contender," he said. "These are the things that matter. I’ve told myself from the beginning that this isn’t a four-year decision, it’s a 40-year decision.

"The staff makes you feel celebrated not tolerated. That’s a huge thing for me."

Pyle's June will be among the busiest on the recruiting scene in his class, as the rising-junior plans on taking in the Houston mega camp on Friday before time at SMU on Saturday. Vanderbilt, Duke, Colorado and Baylor will each host him before the month is out.

"Then it’s back to the daily grind of getting ready for my junior season," he said. "Trying to figure out when I can be back in Oxford, do I do the Mississippi State or Alabama game?"

