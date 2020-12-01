Will Ole Miss Flip This Monstrous, Canadian Offensive Line Recruit?

Ole Miss made two big offseason additions this summer in the form of transfers from our friends up North in Canada. Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are looking to add a luge piece to their offensive line in the recruiting class of 2021. Literally, huge.

Albert Reese, a 6-foot-7 and 315-pound offensive line recruit, is currently committed to Rutgers. However, the SI All-American candidate at offensive tackle, has been very clear that his recruitment is still open and that Ole Miss is right in the hunt.

"Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and I really like Utah, too," Reese told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. "All of those schools have really bright futures; it's a positive they all have in common."

"(Ole Miss) is in my favorite conference, the SEC. So I'd get fantastic competition regardless of who we play... My end goal, making it to the NFL, I'd be that much more prepared. I also have a great relationship with their coaches and they have a really bright future because that offense, if you've watched through the year, it has been quite productive."

The Canadian product has been playing his senior season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

Below reads the full SI All-American scouting portfolio on Reese:

Reese is 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds and possesses an impressive frame on the hoof. He has solid movement skills and produces at the point with strength and sustainability. Seeing him live and up close several times this season lining up for Clearwater, (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International also answered some questions, as he played nasty and with a mean streak to display grit, confidence and toughness. He’s still developing nuances of his game, and it may prove difficult for Rutgers to hang on to his commitment, as Oklahoma State and Ole Miss are among those hot on his trail. The Canadian has potential to play left or right tackle in college.

At the time of writing, Reese is still committed to Rutgers. He plans to sign in the early recruiting period on December 16, graduate high school early and enroll early in whatever school he attends.

"I'll just have to look at which has the most positives, I guess," Reese told Sports Illustrated. "I want to have support to finish my schooling itself, being able to get a degree and get a solid job. This game isn't guaranteed when it comes to the NFL. So I want a school that respects education and advocates players and prioritizes that alongside playing football."

Ole Miss currently has fifteen players committed in the 2021 class, including two offensive linemen. Reese' addition would be a more than welcomed flip.

