SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Will Ole Miss Flip This Monstrous, Canadian Offensive Line Recruit?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss made two big offseason additions this summer in the form of transfers from our friends up North in Canada. Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are looking to add a luge piece to their offensive line in the recruiting class of 2021. Literally, huge. 

Albert Reese, a 6-foot-7 and 315-pound offensive line recruit, is currently committed to Rutgers. However, the SI All-American candidate at offensive tackle, has been very clear that his recruitment is still open and that Ole Miss is right in the hunt. 

"Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and I really like Utah, too," Reese told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. "All of those schools have really bright futures; it's a positive they all have in common."

"(Ole Miss) is in my favorite conference, the SEC. So I'd get fantastic competition regardless of who we play... My end goal, making it to the NFL, I'd be that much more prepared. I also have a great relationship with their coaches and they have a really bright future because that offense, if you've watched through the year, it has been quite productive."

The Canadian product has been playing his senior season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International.

Below reads the full SI All-American scouting portfolio on Reese:

Reese is 6-foot-7 and more than 300 pounds and possesses an impressive frame on the hoof. He has solid movement skills and produces at the point with strength and sustainability. Seeing him live and up close several times this season lining up for Clearwater, (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International also answered some questions, as he played nasty and with a mean streak to display grit, confidence and toughness. He’s still developing nuances of his game, and it may prove difficult for Rutgers to hang on to his commitment, as Oklahoma State and Ole Miss are among those hot on his trail. The Canadian has potential to play left or right tackle in college.

At the time of writing, Reese is still committed to Rutgers. He plans to sign in the early recruiting period on December 16, graduate high school early and enroll early in whatever school he attends.

"I'll just have to look at which has the most positives, I guess," Reese told Sports Illustrated. "I want to have support to finish my schooling itself, being able to get a degree and get a solid job. This game isn't guaranteed when it comes to the NFL. So I want a school that respects education and advocates players and prioritizes that alongside playing football." 

Ole Miss currently has fifteen players committed in the 2021 class, including two offensive linemen. Reese' addition would be a more than welcomed flip.

More From The Grove Report:

What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Elijah Moore Breaks A.J. Brown's Ole Miss Receptions Record in Egg Bowl Win

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look Back: Highlights From Ole Miss' 2020 Egg Bowl Victory

The Golden Egg is back in Oxford, where Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says it belongs. See here for the biggest moments from Saturday's game.

Nate Gabler

What Starkville Quarterback Luke Altmyer Could Bring to Ole Miss

Ole Miss may be closing in on their quarterback for the recruiting Class of 2021. The Rebels are hot in the trail for quarterback Luke Altmyer, who could be flipping to Ole Miss any day now. What would he add to the Ole Miss class?

Nate Gabler

Egg Bowl: How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss will host Mississippi State this Saturday afternoon in the 117th playing of the Egg Bowl. Here's how to watch the Egg Bowl.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Pulls Away Late in Egg Bowl Win, Matt Corral Posts a Quiet 385 Yards

Ole Miss pulled away late from the visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs in Saturday's Egg Bowl, winning by a final score of (final score). It was the first Ole Miss win in the series since 2017, but the Rebels extend their all-time series lead to 63–48–6.

Nate Gabler

Elijah Moore Breaks A.J. Brown's Ole Miss Receptions Record in Egg Bowl Win

Elijah Moore has officially put together the best receiving season in Ole Miss football history.

Nate Gabler

Live Updates: Ole Miss Goes for .500 in the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss can get to .500. But honestly, who cares – Ole Miss could beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2017.

Nate Gabler

Everything You Need to Know Going Into the 2020 Egg Bowl

So you thought the Egg Bowl was Thanksgiving Day and were thoroughly disappointed to not have an excuse to escape from your crazy uncle's political conversations? You probably missed a bit more than that as well.

Nate Gabler

Egg Bowl X-Factors and Final Predictions For the 2020 Matchup

The game we've been waiting for Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach were brought in to coach in the Magnolia State has finally arrive. It's Egg Bowl Day. Here's who will decide this matchup and our final predictions for the 2020 meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Nate Gabler

Three Mississippi State Players to Watch in the Egg Bowl

It's been a strange year of football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That said, the Bulldogs seem to be headed somewhat in the right direction ahead of the Egg Bowl. Here's three players from the other side to keep your eye on going into the most important game of the season.

Nate Gabler

Breein Tyree Signs Exhibit-10 Contract with Miami Heat, to Battle for Two-Way Deal

Breein Tyree went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft earlier this month, but the former Ole Miss guard has found his professional home... at least for now.

Nate Gabler