Crunch Time Approaches for Coveted Canadian OL Recruit Albert Reese

Programs in four of the Power 5 conferences still want a piece of SI All-American candidate Albert Reese.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle recruit from Canada is looking to make a final decision between several in December after what will be a busy few weeks of football and hitting the road to get in as many in-person impressions as possible.

Wrapping up his senior season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, the current Rutgers commitment has plenty to consider ahead of the Early Signing Period December 16, when prospects can begin signing a National Letter of Intent to their college of choice.

Throughout the RU pledge, which dates back to late May, Reese has added scholarship offers and maintained contact with several additional programs looking for a flip.

"Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota and I really like Utah, too," he said. "All of those schools have really bright futures; it's a positive they all have in common."

The family will drive towards the four campuses if at all possible to give each proper consideration compared to a longstanding understanding of Rutgers' staff and trajectory.

"Minnesota talks to me a lot," Reese said. "I really like their program as a whole; they care about you beyond football. They recruit certain people with good attitude, good value, not just a great player, but a great person. I really like that. They're probably the most family oriented."

Every young Canadian football player recognizes the rise of Chuba Hubbard over the last few years at Oklahoma State but the Cowboy pitch has become personal.

"I really like their coaches, the O-line coach (Charlie Dickey) talks to me every other day," he said. "So we know each other well and I have a lot of respect for him. That offense is quite good and that's obviously the side of the ball that I play and I'd like to be a part of that explosiveness. They've had some good O-linemen in the past so they do something right."

The SEC has some say in this recruitment in Lane Kiffin's program at Ole Miss, with the offense leading the way for its current three-game winning streak.

"They're in my favorite conference, the SEC, so I'd get fantastic competition regardless of who we play," Reese said. "My end goal, making it to the NFL, I'd be that much more prepared. I also have a great relationship with their coaches and they have a really bright future because that offense, if you've watched through the year, it has been quite productive."

The relationships and on-field success won't change between now and coming to a final decision, especially considering the NCAA recruiting dead period prohibiting in-person contact even if/when he is on campus.

It means several other factors in picking a program remain at play.

"I'll just have to look at which has the most positives, I guess," he said. "I want to have support to finish my schooling itself, being able to get a degree and get a solid job. This game isn't guaranteed when it comes to the NFL. So I want a school that respects education and advocates players and prioritizes that alongside playing football."

Reese, who wants to go into the business field one day, will graduate from Clearwater Academy International in December and enroll at his program of choice in January.

CAI, winners of three of their last four, takes on Miami Gardens (Fla.) TRU Prep Academy on Friday night.

More from SI All-American

Thankful for Football: Seniors Making the Most of 2020

New Additions to SI All-American Candidate List

Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings

Freak of the Week - Jordan Jenkins

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.