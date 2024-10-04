Why Ole Miss Beats the South Carolina Gamecocks | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses why Ole Miss should win its game against South Carolina this weekend. It is a game where Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart will have to overcome a hostile atmosphere directed at Juice Wells, but Dart has answered every question and has not had a losing streak since 2022. Dart and the offense, when they are clicking, are unstoppable, and I expect after this week, they put out their best performance of the season.
Ole Miss needs to utilize the running game this week as it failed to do a week ago against the Kentucky Wildcats. When the offense gets too predictable, it is manageable to play against, but when the running game gets going and Ole Miss attacks the whole field, it becomes a handful.
On Wednesday's injury report, both Matt Jones and Henry Parrish are listed as questionable which makes it seem like this might be a Ulysses Bentley game against South Carolina. Ole Miss will need to run against the defensive line for the Gamecocks to wear them down during the game.
In our final segment of the day, we put our finishing touches on the South Carolina Gamecocks and talk about some players who might show out on Saturday. We also give our final score predictions for the game.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Factor Meals
Head to FACTORMEALS.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.
5-Hour ENERGY
Go to 5hourENERGY.com and use promo code LOCKEDONCFB to receive 20% off your order. This offer is only valid until September 30th on one order and cannot be used with other promotions. The code is not good on subscription orders. Go to 5hourENERGY.com today!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONCOLLEGE. Terms and conditions apply.
Ibotta
Right now, Ibotta is offering out listeners $5 just for trying Ibotta by using the code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE when you register in the App Store or Google Play.
Ultimate GM
Ultimate College Football HC is a brand-new mobile game that is completely free, has no ads and 100% playable offline. Use the promo code LOCKEDONCFB, all caps, inside the game store to receive a free boost to your program. Begin your coaching legacy today!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
Now through September 22nd, ALL FanDuel customers can bet FIVE DOLLARS and get a THREE WEEK free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV. Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html