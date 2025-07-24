3 Key Coaching Changes at Oregon State in 2025
After winning just 5 games in his opening campaign as Oregon State's head coach, Trent Bray went to work. The Oregon State alum went back to his orange & black roots for several new assistant coaches, rewarded an emerging talent, and scoured the coaching ranks for a rising star.
This piece will focus on 3 key coaching changes on Trent Bray's 2025 staff.
Rising star Ray Pickering will coach running backs
When Trent Bray’s running backs coach Thomas Ford Jr accepted Idaho’s vacant head coach position in late December, Bray lost more than a running back’s coach. Ford also served as one of Oregon State’s lead recruiters.
Thankfully, Oregon State’s head coach has a deep rolodex. In January, Bray called up Buffalo running back’s coach Ray Pickering. Soon, Pickering became Ford’s replacement.
In just 1 season at Buffalo, Pickering put his name on the map: thanks to his tutelage, Buffalo RB Al-Jay Henderson finished 3rd in the MAC rushing totals with over 1000 yards on the ground. Henderson also earned an all-MAC selection.
Prior to his 2024 stint in the wilds of western New York, Pickering called the plays for FCS Norfolk State (Norfolk, VA) in 2023, and studied under Texas coach Steve Sarkisian as an analyst in 2022.
After taking over for Ford Jr., Pickering played an active role in recruiting Louisiana Tech transfer running back Marquis Crosby. Hopefully for Beaver fans, that is only the beginning for Ray Pickering.
Veteran coach Mike Cavanaugh will tutor offensive linemen
If one had to pick a single position group to make or break the 2025 season, you'd be hard pressed to argue against the Oregon State offensive line. If they can protect Maalik Murphy and open up rushing lanes for Anthony Hankerson & Salahadin Allah, the Beavers offense could soar to new heights. If they can’t accomplish those two goals, it will be an ugly season.
Mike Cavanaugh is up for the challenge.
Mike Riley’s old offensive line coach returned to Corvallis in February. His arrival included a wealth of experience to support the Beavers offensive line group. Many Oregon State alums reached the NFL thanks to Cavanaugh's tutelage - including the coach he replaced - new Chicago Bears assistant coach Kyle DeVan. Cavanaugh also coached alongside the legendary June Jones on Hawaii's iconic Rainbow Warriors, had a pro stint with the San Diego Chargers in 1997 & 1998, and coached for a wide array of FBS programs in recent seasons.
Oregon State’s offensive line faces serious question marks heading into late August’s season opener: both starting tackle spots are up for grabs, and Tyler Voltin’s starting position at guard is wide open until the Regis HS alum recovers from a season-ending leg injury last Fall.
Beaver fans are praying that Cavanaugh taps into his experience and finds the answers to those questions, fast.
Kharyee Marshall’s ascension continues, as the young coach learns the rigors of recruiting
Last season, you would be forgiven for forgetting about Kharyee Marshall. The Oregon State assistant didn't call plays, or coach a position group. He was the Beavers' defensive quality control assistant.
A year later, Marshall earned a big promotion to EDGE coach, partly due to a knack for recruiting. Multiple Oregon State transfer linemen have cited Marshall as a reason why they chose Corvallis. Ditto for Washington 3 star EDGE Adel Dorr, who committed in June.
One of football’s truisms is that defense wins championships, and the foundations of any great defense begin in the trenches. Thanks to Kharyee Marshall, the Beavers have a coach building that foundation brick by brick in the recruiting cycle.