Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week 7
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
After their second defeat of the season, the Broncos’ odds of rejoining the College Football Playoff plummeted.
Now the focus is squarely on defending their Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins with a home game against New Mexico, a program led by Coach of the Year candidate Jason Eck. Coaching at Idaho the past three seasons, Eck transformed a doormat into one of the top FCS programs in the country: he went 26-13 with 3 FCS playoff appearances, and 2 quarterfinal trips. His early returns in Albuquerque suggest his Lobos are headed on the same trajectory: so far this season, all three of their wins match or exceed win totals of every New Mexico game from 2017-22, when the Lobos were led by alum Danny Gonzales.
Boise State’s pivotal matchup versus New Mexico kicks off Saturday at 6:45 PM (PST) on FS1.
Colorado State
Against one of the nation’s best defenses last week, new quarterback Jackson Brousseau and new playcaller Jay Norvell struggled; the Rams only managed 206 net passing yards on 18/30 completions (60%).
Colorado State (1-4 overall, 0-1 MWC) continues to trek through a bumpy road this weekend, facing Fresno State. Optimism is low in the Centennial State, and a poor showing against one of the Mountain West’s best teams might sway administrators to move on from the aforementioned coach Norvell at the end of the season.
Colorado State and Fresno State will battle Friday night at 6 PM on CBS Sports Network.
Fresno State
After a season opening loss at Kansas, the Bulldogs’ win streak has now ballooned to five games in a row. The good times may roll once again this weekend, as the pride of the Central Valley welcomes beleaguered Colorado State.
However, this could be a trap game: the Bulldogs’ next two opponents are the current favorites to win the Mountain West, San Diego State and Boise State. If they get caught looking ahead, their impressive streak could come crashing down.
As mentioned above, Fresno State and Colorado State will tussle Friday night at 6 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Oregon State
Occasionally, my current role covering Oregon State collides with my past work covering Oregon under Mario Cristobal. This week will offer another example in Wake Forest starting passer Robby Ashford, whose journeyman career began with Cristobal’s Ducks in the Spring of 2020.
Ashford has an electric personality, and tons of potential. However, in prior stops at Oregon, Auburn, and South Carolina, the young quarterback has only found limited success; I remember him scoring a game winning touchdown in Oregon’s 2021 spring game, and earning Auburn’s team Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022. I also remember him hopping into the transfer portal frequently.
After Mario Cristobal left Oregon, Ashford transferred to Auburn. In 2023, coach Hugh Freeze benched Ashford in favor of Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, so the young gunslinger transferred once again to South Carolina. Head coach Shane Beamer stashed Ashford on the bench - he only started one game in Columbia - inspiring Ashford to join Jake Dickert’s new regime at Wake Forest.
In Winston-Salem, Ashford has started every game, showing the same dual threat capability he displayed at Oregon. Ashford has thrown two passing touchdowns and rushed for four scores, leading the Demon Deacons to a 3-2 record and a competitive showing in the ACC.
Ashford and his Wake Forest teammates play Oregon State on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on The CW.
San Diego State
The fruits of second-year head coach Sean Lewis’ labors are beginning to blossom in San Diego. Following last week’s impressive showing against Colorado State, Lewis heaped generous praise on his players: “It’s a culmination of all the hard work that they've put in…There was a lot of that that we saw through spring ball and through training camp that gave us the confidence that that would come to life in real-time in-game reps that again, we kind of talked about somewhere between game four, game six of year two, things will kind of come together. Here we are”.
Here they are, indeed. The Aztecs’ quest for the College Football Playoff continues Saturday night in Reno. San Diego State’s skirmish with Nevada begins at 7:30 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Texas State
Last weekend’s 31-30 Arkansas State win was a thriller for casual fans, but a bust for the Bobcats’ faithful. Texas State’s defense surrendered five straight pass completions in the final minute, covering 71 yards, and then Arkansas State’s mobile quarterback Jaylen Raynor scrambled into the end-zone for the game winning score.
This week,Texas State faces another difficult challenge versus Troy. The Trojans (3-2 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) have only lost to Memphis - a potential contender for the G5’s College Football Playoff bid - and Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers. With a win, Texas State can vault back into the Sun Belt title conversation. With a loss, Bobcats fans can start dreaming of better days ahead in the Conference of Champions.
Texas State and Troy are set to clash Saturday night at 5 PM (PST) on ESPN+.
Utah State
After a week away, Utah State is back at the grind. The Aggies have the latest game in this weekend’s calendar, an 8:59 PM (PST) contest on the Big Island, versus coach Timmy Chang’s Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
Hawaii (4-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain West) have reminded many outside observers of their glory days. The Rainbow Warriors boast a high-octane passing attack like seasons past. Against Air Force two weeks ago, redshirt freshman gunslinger Michah Alejado threw for 457 yards and 3 touchdowns. A repeat performance against Utah State could ruin the Aggies’ trip to Honolulu.
Again, Utah State’s Pac-12 After Dark episode at Hawaii starts at 8:59 PM (PST) Saturday night on the Mountain West app.
Washington State
Human observers might expect the Cougs to struggle this weekend at Ole Miss. Computers don’t give Wazzu much of a chance, either.
However, head coach Jimmy Rogers is undaunted. The first year coach is telling his team to stay excited for the challenge. If they can pull off an upset for the ages, Rogers will have his first signature win.
Washington State heads into the hostile territory of #4 Ole Miss, Saturday at 9:45 AM (PST) on SEC Network.