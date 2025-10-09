Expert Computer Model Predicts Exact Score of Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a non-conference clash against the Washington State Cougars with kickoff set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to reach 6-0 on the season after opening the year with five consecutive wins along with a statement victory over then No. 4 ranked LSU.
Now, after a critical Week 5 win prior to an open date in Week 6, it's back to work for the Ole Miss Rebels heading into Saturday's clash against a fiery Cougars squad.
"Really exciting game this week. Preparation started [Sunday] with our players and a walk-through [Monday]," Kiffin said this week. "This is a really good challenge for us coming off of a bye to play really well against a team that is 3-2. In their three losses played great defense.
"I think they’ve given up three, 10 and 13. So, basically nine points a game. You see in college football you’ve got to come play every week. You saw it all around the country Saturday watching games.
"So, really challenged our guys not to listen to the noise out there about where they are in rankings, any of that stuff, because none of that means anything until the final one. Thought guys were really good today. We’re going to continue to push them all week."
With game day inching closer, the early predictions are rolling in with the Rebels entering the matchup as significant favorites.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +32.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 59.5 (-105)
- Under 59.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Rebels Cruise to a Win
According to the ESPN SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup as 34.3-point favorites with the analytics favoring the home program.
The SP+ also predicts a final score of 45-11 on Saturday night in Oxford with Ole Miss cruising to a non-conference win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
