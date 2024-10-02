Week 6 - Oregon State vs. Colorado State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
The Oregon State Beavers are riding a wave of optimism from their 3-1 start to the season, spurred along by they their exceptionally strong running game. This weekend, they'll host another foe from the Mountain West Conference as the 2-2 Colorado State Rams make the trip to Corvallis. Can the Beavs keep it going against a future Pac-12 Conference mate?
Here's everything you need to know about this week's action at Reser Stadium.
Colorado State Rams (2-2, 0-0 Mountain West) @ Oregon State Beavers (3-1, Pac-12/Independent)
Date: Saturday, October 5
Time: 3:30 PM PT // 6:30 PM ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: Oregon State Radio Affiliates
Betting Line: Oregon State -11.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
The Rams' Strengths
Coming into the season, Colorado State's offense was the centerpiece of the Rams' 2024 outlook. It's understandable with an All-American wide receiver in Tory Horton and a promising young quarterback like Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. However, that aspect of the Rams' attack hasn't exactly exploded in their 2-2 start with wins over two still-winless teams in Northern Colorado and UTEP.
However, where the Rams have shown a good bit of promise is their rush defense, which presents an interesting matchup for an Oregon State team that has built their game plan around the running game. CSU is second in the Mountain West with 113.5 rushing yards allowed per game and just three rushing touchdowns allowed.
Kicking Woes For The Beavs
To start the season, redshirt senior kicker Everett Hayes has made just two field goals on six attempts. He has missed all three of his attempts from beyond forty yards. Granted, Hayes was somewhat thrust into the position of kicking field goals after being the kickoff specialist last season, but leaving those points on the board obviously isn't great for a team that prides itself on long, clock-eating drives.
Is This The Week the Beavs' Passing Game Opens Up?
Colorado State has one of the worst passing offenses in FBS to start the year allowing 283 yards per game and 12 total passing touchdowns. The Beavs are a running team, but that could play into opening up play action shots for Gevani McCoy down the field. Trent Bray noted it would be something they will continue to watch for this week. McCoy has thrown for 571 yards and two touchdowns to start they year with a completion percentage 64.8
