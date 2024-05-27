Oregon Ducks Baseball Back in the NCAA Baseball Tournament
The NCAA Baseball D1 Committee has finalized the regional brackets for the 2024 tournament and the Oregon Ducks are headed to southern California as the No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara regional. UC Santa Barbara is the No. 14 national seed and the host. San Diego and Fresno state round out the field, seeded second and fourth respectively.
Duck fans may remember an early season matchup with UCSB. The Gauchos took the first two games of the set, 6-1 and 7-3, but Oregon bounced back with a resounding 16-9 victory in the series finale. Keep in mind these games were early season and both teams have evolved since then. The Ducks did not play San Diego or Fresno State this year.
This selection marks the 11th postseason appearance all-time and fourth in a row for Oregon. Last year, the Ducks won the Nashville Regional but lost in the Eugene Super Regional.
Overall, Oregon is 22-20 in postseason play, including a 19-16 record since the return of baseball to Eugene in 2009. Furthermore, the Ducks are 17-12 all-time in regional play, including 9-8 as a road team.
This regional will begin play on Friday, May 31 with UCSB taking on Fresno State while Oregon battles San Diego. The games are available on ESPN+.
This is a double elimination event with the eventual winner advancing to the Super Regional against the winner of the College Station Regional, headed by No. 3 national seed Texas A&M. This is not an easy path, but the Ducks are confident in their ability to bounce back after a lackluster showing in the Pac-12 tournament.