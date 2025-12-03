Dan Lanning Makes Bold Prediction About Oregon’s Next Coordinator Hires

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is building an elite coaching tree, fast.

Remarkably, every coordinator Lanning has brought to Oregon has parlayed the opportunity into a Power Four head coaching job... all at "dream" programs with deep personal ties. Kenny Dillingham is now at Arizona State, Will Stein is heading to Kentucky, and Tosh Lupoi is taking the reins at Cal.

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator will stein

The Ducks’ staff will look drastically different next year, but Lanning isn’t worried. He believes the departures show he’s achieving his personal mission of “helping others reach their dreams,” a goal he’s even written on his mirror. Lanning says he fully expects the next coordinators he hires to climb to the same trajectory.

"The next coordinators we hire, they're probably going to become head coaches too - for me, that is fulfilling as anything," Lanning said via Rivals' YouTube.

It's a bold, confident prediction - But how does that impact recruiting? How can Lanning and his coaching staff recruit to Eugene when there could be more turnover with coordinators and position coaches? Lanning said it comes down to a simple message of honesty.

A message that must be working because Lanning's 2026 recruiting class has ascended to the No. 2 highest ranked class, even with both coordinators leaving the program.

Dan Lanning on coordinators will stein tosh lupoi

Dan Lanning on Coordinator Turnover and Recruiting

When it comes to recruits, Lanning leaves no mystery about his stance on staff continuity. He’s doubled-, tripled-, even quadrupled-down on his promise to remain Oregon’s head coach, which builds real trust on the trail.

But he’s also honest with the prospects about their position coaches or coordinators, who may move on. He frames it through a rare, admirable lens. His mission is to help people reach their dreams, even if that means they eventually leave Eugene. Lanning connects the dots for recruits by comparing it to their own NFL dreams.

"I have my goals written in my mirror, and the number one goal in my mirror is to help my people reach their dreams and goals, just like I get to live my dream every day being here at Oregon. And part of that honesty with (recruits) is - the one thing I can promise you is I'll be here as long as I win," Lanning said.

"What I can't promise you is that all these coaches will be here when you win, because guess what, I want them to reach their dreams and goals as well. And I think when you're open and honest with that in the front end, and you tell them - I want to get you to the NFL right, but I want these coaches to have the same opportunity that I have and get to do," Lanning continued.

oregon ducks quarterback dante moore

While some head coaches might feel slighted or agitated if a coordinator leaves the program, Lanning sees a lot of bright sides to it.

"It creates a great opportunity for growth within your staff. It creates an opportunity for new ideas, and it creates an opportunity for new relationships. So I think, if you're honest, from the beginning, like, Hey, this is my goal, I hope Will Stein gets to go become a head coach. I want to help him get there."

His optimism hits because he has the success to back it up. Going 3-for-3 on coordinator hires is no small feat.

"We've been through this transition before. I think we proved how it worked, right? Worked out pretty well, going from Kenny Dillingham to Will and guess what? The next coordinators we hire, they're probably going to become head coaches too - for me, is fulfilling as anything."

NFL Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

The success doesn't stop with Lanning's hires. The NFL pipeline from Oregon is strongest it has ever been. The Oregon football program broke its program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10 in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Ducks could again break that record in 2025, depending on which Oregon players declare.

Lanning smartly helps high school players understand that their NFL dreams are similar to the dreams of their coaches who may want to be head coaches some day. He illuminates that the Oregon program is a place where everyone can reach their goals.

"When I tell you, 'Hey, you want to reach your dreams and goals, right? Well, look, your coaches are doing it. The players are doing it.' We've had more players drafted last year than any other year in the history of Oregon football. That's what this place is about. And these guys are signing up for Oregon. They're not signing up just for me. They're not sign up just for the coaches, or sign up for this place and what they believe in and the direction we're headed," Lanning continued.

"As long as you're open and honest, you don't tell a guy, 'Hey, this guy's going to be here for the next five years with me' - like that's never my conversation. My conversation is, I'm going to help these coaches, the staff members, these players, reach their dreams and goals. And if you want to reach your dreams and goals, this is the place you can do it, " Lanning said.

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF IMPACT

Good news is, Stein (Kentucky) and Lupoi (Cal) both will coach the Ducks through the College Football Playoff. It's a huge silver lining for Oregon as the Ducks have dominated offensively and defensively this season. The Ducks are one of only three teams (Indiana, Texas Tech) in the top 15 for scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense.

As it stands, the Ducks will host a first-round CFP game at Autzen Stadium on Dec. 19 or 20 unless they move up into the top four and receive a first-round bye. In that case, Oregon would likely play on Jan. 1 at the Orange Bowl. The Ducks' ultimate goal of a National Championship is still in reach.