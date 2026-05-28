Oregon Ducks Baseball Uses Clever Tactic To Boost Home Field Advantage

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks baseball squad (40-16 overall, 20-10 conference), after a devastating loss to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in the 11th inning of the Big Ten Tournament Championship game, are one of three teams in the conference to host for the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Amongst the four teams battling at PK Park from Friday through Sunday (and potentially Monday) for a shot at the super regionals best-of-three series are a few nearby programs, which gives Oregon the unique challenge of packing the stadium to prevent an overflow of opposing fans.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mission: Pack PK Park

With the Oregon State Beavers, who were preparing to host the regional series before Oregon was given the chance to host for the fifth time in fifteen seasons, and the unranked Washington State Cougars both coming to town, the Ducks put out a unique offer to their student fans in what appears to be a sneaky attempt to drown out the other localized fanbases.

On Tuesday, the @OregonDuckTix X account posted that the Oregon Athletic Department bought 1,250 student tickets for the regional series games on Friday and Saturday.

UO Students,



The Athletic Department is picking up the tab for up to 1,250 student tickets for this weekend's @OregonBaseball games. https://t.co/Bg6mDttNLy



Claim your tickets now for Friday and Saturday!#GoDucks 🦆 — Oregon Duck Tickets (@OregonDuckTix) May 26, 2026

Students can download the tickets via the Go Ducks Gameday Mobile App.

Several users online were quick to reply to the offer calling out Oregon for trying to pad out their numbers. However, with Oregon State residing up the highway and less than an hour's drive away from Eugene, there's a chance PK Park may get a serious influx of Beaver fans for the regional (especially after the controversy of Oregon getting the regional hosting duties over Oregon State).

Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney celebrates a double as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Secret Weapon

It's no secret that the Ducks have prompted their fans to become a secret weapon multiple times this season, with coach Mark Wasikowski even giving his compliments to the Nebraska crowd when Oregon defeated them 8-0 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals as a nod to the Ducks' desired atmosphere at PK Park.

Wasikowski has also issued challenges a handful of times to Duck fans throughout Oregon's current season, with a particular impassioned speech prior to their regular season close-out beating USC 2-1 in their three-game home series.

"Do what you can to be a difference at PK Park. You see it at Autzen Stadium. You see teams come into Autzen Stadium, and the fans just dominate them. The fans take it into their own hands. They make sure there are false starts, whatever the penalties are. They make a difference in the game - That's the best thing they can do at PK Park," Wasikowski said.

Chances are, these free tickets for students are communicating a similar message.

Fans fill the stands as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Stakes

Oregon's first challenger, the Yale Bulldogs, enter Eugene off a seven-game win streak that includes capturing the Ivy League Tournament Championship. Though they are seen as underdogs in this stacked bracket with close regional ties, there's still a challenge coming from a conference champion.

Oregon State and Washington State are another matter. The Ducks and Beavers have a split record this season, with both teams winning on the road. Entering a program-high ninth-consecutive NCAA postseason run, the Beavers could very well rival the Ducks with a storyline following the teams as former conference rivals, now revisiting foes.

Oregon’s Brayden Jaksa reacts to the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene Regional Schedule

FRIDAY:

Game 1: Washington State vs. Oregon State, 12p.m. PT

Game 2: No. 11 Oregon vs. Yale, 5p.m. PT

Both games will stream on ESPN+.

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, TBD

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD

MONDAY:

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD

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