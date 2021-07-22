REPORT: Altman Agrees to Contract Extension

The Ducks' all-time winningest head coach is now under contract for the next six seasons.

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman has received a contract extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The extension comes after Altman led the Ducks to their 11th straight 20-plus win season in 2020-21 — the Ducks had as many such seasons in their previous 83 seasons. With a 12th straight 20-plus win season in 2021-22, Altman would become the fourth (Lou Henson, Roy Williams, Bob Huggins) to win 300 games with two programs, winning 327 with Creighton and 280 with Oregon.

The three-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year is 10 wins away from becoming the 24th coach in Division 1 history to surpass 700 career wins. He also has the most wins in program history.

Since being hired at Oregon in 2010, Altman has led the Ducks to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including a run to the Final Four in 2017 — the program's first in 78 years. The Ducks have also won four Pac-12 regular-season titles and three conference titles under Altman.

Altman has coached nine Ducks that ended up being drafted in the NBA as well as several others who entered the league undrafted or played overseas. Four Ducks have entered the 2021 draft and could potentially extend that list.

The Ducks have become not only a powerhouse in the Pac-12 but also on the recruiting trail since Altman took over as head coach. Altman and his staff have brought in more 5-star players than the program had ever seen, including Bol Bol, Troy Brown Jr., Louis King, Nathan Bittle, and Dior Johnson, should he ultimately sign in the 2022 class.

Altman is the second Oregon head coach to receive an extension this offseason, as the Ducks' baseball Head Coach Mark Wasikowski earned an extension after his team's historic season.

