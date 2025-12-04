Dakorien Moore’s Latest Recruiting Pitch to Five-Star Wide Receiver Chris Henry

The Oregon Ducks have secured 18 signees so far to add to their 2026 recruiting class. However, some coaching changes at the Ducks' Big Ten Conference rivals could lead to a flip, and some of Oregon's current stars are putting on the pressure.

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 athlete in his position and No. 1 in his home state of California, announced on social media he's delaying his letter of intent signing to the Ohio State Buckeyes due to "coaching changes." The decision is considered to be in reaction to Ohio State offensive coordinator and former wide receivers coach Brian Hartline leaving to become the head coach at USF.

Recenlty, star Oregon freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore posted onto social media, "Need you by my side," and tagged Henry Jr. in an effort to recruit the fellow five-star. Moore also reposted ESPN's coverage of his own post with the caption "History in the making" onto Instagram in yet another push for a potential Henry r. flip to Oregon.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore posts about class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. | @dakorien4moore on Instagram Stories

Moore Pushes Some More

If those two posts didn't already communicate Moore wants Henry to bring his talents to Eugene, the third highest yardage receiver on the Ducks (443 yards on the season while missing the last four games due to injury) also posted on his X account "God got you family" in direct response to Henry's announcement of delaying his signing.

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, center, does a dance after scoring a touchdown for the Ducks against Southern California during the first quarter Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Else Joined the Party

Other Ducks jumping on the Henry Jr. recruiting party online is true freshman wide receiver Jordon Davison, who's become the go-to guy for touchdowns throughout the season in his first year. Davison, a former Mater Dei teammate of Henry Jr., directly tagged the Ohio State commit with a post saying, "run it back."

Class of 2026 committed running back Tradarian Ball also put out some support for Henry flipping, saying "Come join the family."

In response to Henry's announcement, several Oregon fans have flocked to the comments, encouraging the Mater Dei High School senior to consider joining the Ducks. Oregon's fan base is notoriously one of the larger online presences for recruiting efforts.

Don't count out the Buckeyes, as wide receiver Jeremiah Smith replied "WE NEED YOU!!!!" to Henry's post. The message was reposted by Buckeye quarterback Julian Sayin.

Ohio State Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School in California walks across the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Latest on Henry

According to Rivals, the Texas Longhorns put in a substantial NIL offer to land Henry Jr. while Oregon coach Dan Lanning's relationship with Henry continues to keep the Ducks in the race.

Interestingly, Oregon has a similar predicament to Ohio State with Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein getting hired to be the next head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Where the situations differ, however, is that Hartline started recruiting Henry Jr. as his position coach before becoming the Buckeyes wide receiver. Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas was hired in February 2025 and there are no indications of him leaving soon.