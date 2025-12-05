What Kentucky Coach Will Stein is Bringing With Him from Oregon

In the first week of December, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks saw the Dan Lanning coaching tree grow as former offensive coordinator Will Stein was tapped for the Kentucky Wildcats head coaching job.

Being with the Ducks for three seasons as a play caller and quarterback coach, Stein engrossed himself into the Duck community, helping develop athletes like Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and creating one of the nation's most explosive offenses which is predicted to appear in the College Football Playoffs.

Entering his new job in his home state, Stein shared a part of the Oregon program will also follow him into his next chapter: the spring game. In the past, Kentucky has not played an actual full scrimmage in the spring, instead opting for a showcase that blends practice drills with some scrimmage elements.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein jokes on the sidelines during the Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stein Brings the Spring to UK

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky, Stein spoke with the media about reintroducing a full-contact spring game to Kroger Field.

“You know the best way to get better at football is? Play football. This isn’t like basketball," Stein said. "You can’t just go play five-on-five hoops out in the backyard. You got to put the pads on, you got to hit, you got to tackle. That’s how you get better. That’s how you become tough to win games on the road in the SEC, you got to play football, and that’s what we’ll do through spring."

Stein expressed a desire for bringing a "tough" energy to spring and fall camp, making his version of the Wildcats a group that could stand up to the giants in the SEC with more offseason ball.

"It’s gonna make us tough to beat," Stein added. "Excited about getting through strength and conditioning this winter, setting up a great plan for these guys to get bigger, faster, stronger, getting ingrained our offense, defense, and special teams, and then moving to spring football.”

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky's Spring History

Referred to as the "Blue vs. White' spring game, Stoops' first year as a coach involved the 2014 spring game at then Commonwealth Stadium which was full-contact.

After the 2024-2025 season, Kentucky's spring game became a practice showcase, featuring a no-tackling scrimmage, 7 on 7 drills, and small-group workouts.

Kentucky isn't the only school to result to a warped version of the spring game. Many large programs, when entering the modern era of college athletics with the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, felt wary to have a spring game out of the fear players being poached or opposing teams sniffing out their strengths and weaknesses.

Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota coaches for the Green Team as the Oregon Ducks host their annual spring game at Autzen Stadium Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Football Oregon Football Spring Game | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon's Unique Aspects

As a Kentucky born and bred former athlete, Stein's desire to bring the fan-friendly and vibrant atmosphere of Oregon's spring game to his home team is no surprise.

For the Ducks, they follow the typical free admission for their spring game, but also include the local tie of encouraging donations of canned food or cash to the Lane County Food Bank. Last year, the Ducks held a special military recognition theme with an F-15 fighter jet flyover. At the spring game for Oregon, there's usually interactive elements for fans to engage with.

There's also typically a partnership with Oregon Baseball, promoting fans to go next-door and enjoy a ballgame at PK Park afterwards. Not to mention, Oregon spring games sometimes debut unique uniforms not seen during the regular football season.

There's also the involvement of alumni, something Lanning prides his Duck squad on. Oregon typically has guest coaches for their spring game alongside the usual staff, including Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving, Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, and even former coaches Nick Aliotti and Rich Brooks.

For Stein, strengthening bonds with fans, donors, and alumni alike helps create bonds to support his new Wildcats team, as well as strengthens performance on the field. There's multiple reasons behind bringing back a spring game for Stein, and his advocation for the tradition shows how much Eugene left an imprint on Kentucky's new main man.