Amauri Hardy Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game in his lone season at Oregon.

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy has declared for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent, he announced on Instagram Monday.

“I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Ducks last season. He spent his first three seasons at UNLV before transferring to play for Dana Altman in Eugene.

The Detroit native is the fourth Duck to declare for the NBA draft, along with Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte and Eric Williams Jr. Hardy is the fifth Oregon player to at least attempt to go pro, as LJ Figueroa signed with a professional club in the Dominican Republic.

Hardy started 13 games for the Ducks in 2020 as Will Richardson recovered from a thumb injury. He appeared in 28 games and led the Ducks with a 1.94 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Ducks have reloaded in the back court this offseason, adding JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares and Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon.

Read more

Oregon strikes gold with Rivaldo Soares

Ducks land Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon Football ready to make a splash with 'full throttle' recruiting in June

J.T. Tuimoloau Locks in Oregon official visit

Oregon baseball earns No. 14 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Stay Connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com