Amauri Hardy Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Amauri Hardy Declares for NBA Draft
Oregon guard Amauri Hardy has declared for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent, he announced on Instagram Monday.
“I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Hardy averaged 3.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Ducks last season. He spent his first three seasons at UNLV before transferring to play for Dana Altman in Eugene.
The Detroit native is the fourth Duck to declare for the NBA draft, along with Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte and Eric Williams Jr. Hardy is the fifth Oregon player to at least attempt to go pro, as LJ Figueroa signed with a professional club in the Dominican Republic.
Hardy started 13 games for the Ducks in 2020 as Will Richardson recovered from a thumb injury. He appeared in 28 games and led the Ducks with a 1.94 assist-to-turnover ratio.
The Ducks have reloaded in the back court this offseason, adding JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares and Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon.
Read more
Oregon strikes gold with Rivaldo Soares
Ducks land Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon
More from Ducks Digest
Oregon Football ready to make a splash with 'full throttle' recruiting in June
J.T. Tuimoloau Locks in Oregon official visit
Oregon baseball earns No. 14 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Stay Connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com