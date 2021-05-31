Oregon Earns No. 14 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Ducks will kick off the Eugene Regional Friday against Central Connecticut State.

Oregon has earned the No. 14 overall national seed in the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday morning.

Ranked the top seed in the Eugene Regional, the Ducks will play their first game of the tournament against No. 4-seeded Central Connecticut State. That game is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. PST on Friday and will be televised on ESPN 3.

The other teams in the tournament include No. 3-seeded LSU from the Southeastern Conference and No. 4-seeded Gonzaga from the West Coast Conference , who will play at 7 p.m. PST Friday on ESPN3.

The Ducks enter NCAA Tournament play with a strong resume after finishing second in the Pac-12 regular season standings. Oregon is also 16-8 against teams ranked in the one of the top 25 polls.

Mark Wasikowski leads the Ducks into the post season with a 37-14 overall record, and 22-11 record against conference opponents.

"Thrilled to be honored, to get into the tournament first of all, and then to host is just outstanding for this program," the head coach said of hosting a regional. "Very humbled to be sitting in this position where we get a chance to lead these young men into the postseason again for the Duck program, and specifically here at PK Park.

"This was part of the vision and the dream, and we're gonna do our best to fulfill this dream and this vision that so many people had."

Oregon closed the regular season with a series win over the California Golden Bears on the road in Berkeley.

There will be some familiarity in this tournament, as Oregon faced Gonzaga earlier this month on May 18 and came away with a convincing 10-3 win. The Ducks were supposed to face the Bulldogs in three other contests this season, but all games were cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Fans will be in attendance at Eugene's PK park, and all-session tickets are priced at $80. Tickets can be purchased here.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon baseball set to host NCAA regional in Eugene

J.T. Tuimoloau locks in Oregon official visit

Oregon infielder Mya Felder enters transfer portal

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com