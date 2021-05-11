BREAKING: Angela Dugalic Will Transfer from Oregon

One of Oregon's young stars will stay in conference to play out the rest of her eligibility.

Oregon forward Angela Dugalic intends to transfer to UCLA, a source close to Dugalic confirmed to Ducks Digest. She should be immediately eligible in Los Angeles after the NCAA modified its transfer guidelines and now allows players immediate eligibility after one transfer.

Dugalic is currently in Serbia trying out for the senior women's team, which marks her third summer in Serbia. UCLA and Oregon were her final two coming out of high school, but she committed to Oregon before actually visiting UCLA.

She was also in Serbia in May of 2019, which made it difficult to schedule more official visits. As a result, the trip to Eugene was the only official visit she was able to take. This news hammers home how important it is for high school athletes to be able to visit schools throughout the recruiting process.

Dugalic came to Oregon as part of a historic recruiting class comprised solely of five-star talent. She joined Te-Hina Paopao, Maddie Scherr, Kylee Watson, and Sydney Parrish in Kelly Graves' 2020 recruiting class.

At Oregon she averaged 3.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG and shot 42.4% from the field in 24 games as a true freshman. She started one game against Washington and scored 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting while also grabbing 8 rebounds.

The 6'4" forward joins a Bruins team that finished third in the Pac-12 last season with a (17-6, 12-4) record. They wrapped up their season with 71-62 loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

With Dugalic off to UCLA, the Ducks could see someone like Watson earn more minutes to build a solid rotation as Graves looks to build another strong squad. The team will also welcome 2021 signees Taylor Bigby (6'1") and Phillipina Kei (6'8").

Dugalic's departure is one of many the Ducks have seen this offseason, including Jaz Shelley (Nebraska), Taylor Chavez (Arizona), and Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State).

