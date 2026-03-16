Surprising Betting Odds for Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball Against Virginia Tech

Currently sitting in the middle of the Big Ten Conference with a 22-12 regular season overall record (8-10 conference record) the No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks women's basketball team heads to Austin, Texas to take on the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies to kick off March Madness.

The Ducks punch their March Madness ticket for the 19th time in school history, with coach Kelly Graves racking up his seventh invite in the last nine tournament occurrences (including last years' upset over Vanderbilt that helped the Ducks advance to the second round).

Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) rebounds the ball Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, what are the current betting odds saying about Oregon's chances of beating the Hokies?

What The Betting Odds Are Saying

According to betting odds from Fan Duel, Oregon is favored over Virginia Tech by 4.5 points. This is one of the tighter match-ups for the regional brackets, with the similarly ranked No. 9 USC Trojans vs. No. 8 Clemson having the Trojans favored by 6.5 points.

Fan Duel also reports that Connecticut (-270), UCLA (+600), and Texas (+850) are the three teams with the best odds of securing the national title. Oregon is currently not listed as a team with odds to win the national title.

Oregon Ducks guard Sofia Bell (3) and Oregon Ducks guard Avary Cain (42) celebrate Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Maryland Terrapins, 73-68. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What the Ducks Are Up Against

On the other side of the court for Friday, Hokies coach Megan Duffy secured her first March Madness invite in her second year with Virginia Tech.

Of the 11 Big Ten teams also invited to March Madness, Oregon secured wins against five of those squads including USC, Illinois, Maryland, and Nebraska. However, Oregon advancing with a win against the Hokies would mean meeting teams Graves' squad has yet to face.

The second round for the Ducks would be either against No. 1 seeded Texas or the No. 16 seed, soon to be decided with a game against Missouri State or SF Austin on Wednesday, March 18. Beyond that would be a game against the winner of No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison or No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Miami of Ohio.

Oregon Ducks head coach Kelly Graves high-fives Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks Overview

The Ducks vs. the Hokies will likely be one of the more enticing games of round one, and the betting odds reflect that. For Oregon to pull out a win, they need production early on, especially from forward Mia Jacobs and a continuance of production from guard Katie Fiso, who leads the team in points per game with 15.3.

Virginia Tech guard Carleigh Wenzel, who puts up an average 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and forward Carys Baker, who is averaging over 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both bring a unique challenge for the Ducks. That offense and defense duo brings a unique challenge that the Ducks need to tackle, but the talent on Oregon's roster may be able to out-muscle.

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