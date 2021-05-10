Oregon Commit Gracen Halton Takes Home Honors at Recruiting Event

One of the Ducks' top commits continues to draw attention and see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

Oregon defensive end commit Gracen Halton is turning heads on the recruiting trail.

Over the weekend the St. Augustine (San Diego, California) prep took home the Defensive Line MVP at the Elite Underclassmen Camp, an exclusive, invite-only camp.

The camp was held in Los Angeles at Mission Viejo High School in conjunction with the Underclassmen Report, a scouting service for high school recruits utilized by 64 out of 65 Power 5 schools and 97 overall FBS programs. Selected recruits who attend the event can earn invites to future high-profile recruiting events like the Under Armour All-America Game and Future 50 in Orlando, Florida.

Halton is ranked the No. 18 prospect in California according to the 247Sports Composite and has been committed to Oregon since January 27. He was former teammates with one of the Ducks' 2021 running back signees Byron Cardwell before Cardwell transferred to Morse High School.

Halton has been lauded for his athleticism since breaking onto the recruiting scene in high school. That athleticism was on full display when the 6'3", 270-pound defensive lineman was taking snaps on offense at running back during Saint Augustine's game against Lincoln High School in California's shortened spring season.

He is a dual-sport athlete who is also currently playing basketball for the Saints.

Halton is the lone defensive line commit for the Ducks at this time, but grew up playing against another top San Diego recruit Jaxson Moi, who was also at the event over the weekend and attended the Under Armour All-America camp in Phoenix last month. Moi took home defensive line honors at that event.

Moi has high interest in the Ducks and you can read my story on him here. Could he be the next defensive lineman to join the Flock?

WATCH GRACEN HALTON HIGHLIGHTS

