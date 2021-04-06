"Put on the tape and watch me work," Penei Sewell Maintains that he's OT 1

The NFL Draft inches closer with each day, and the Ducks have multiple players looking to take the next step in their careers. Penei Sewell headlines the bunch, slated as high as No. 2 in NFL mock drafts.

With that projection comes no shortage of potential suitors, and big No. 58 says he's heard from a bunch of teams. These are the teams he said he's had contact with during media availability:

-San Francisco 49ers

-Las Vegas Raiders

-Los Angeles Chargers

-Atlanta Falcons

-Detroit Lions

Although chances are slim that he'll play in the Bay Area after the 49ers traded up to draft a quarterback, one player sticks out to him from Kyle Shanahan's squad.

"Trent Williams is my favorite player right now--the way his athleticism and power goes hand-in-hand," Sewell said.

Undoubtedly the best offensive lineman to ever come through Eugene, Sewell says it would be a dream to reunite with his former quarterback Justin Herbert.

"To have that chance again to share the same field as him would be a dream come true."

At a massive 6-foot-4 7/8, 331 pounds, Sewell has been lauded for his blend of athleticism and power, throwing defenders around with ease and bulldozing victims in his path.

"I like to play real physical," he said of his style. "I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people's chin. To showcase my mentality, also, to go along with my physicality--that I'm coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that."

Penei wasn't the only Sewell running through drills at the Moshofsky Center, as his brother Gabe, a former linebacker at Nevada, was also making his pitch to NFL scouts. It's another gesture from Mario Cristobal that reflects the kind of relationship he's developed with his star offensive tackle.

"He's like another dad in my eyes," Sewell said of his head coach. "The conversation has been made whether it's between me and him or my real father and Cristobal."

After becoming a U.S. Army All-American in high school, he developed at an unreal pace in Eugene, inserting himself as a starter along a veteran offensive line as a true freshman. His blazing ascent to dominance came by "flipping the switch," from his days at Desert Hills High School to now--waiting for his name to be called on draft day.

"I've just kind of flipped the switch of a whole different mentality of locking in--of really taking that next step to be a better player and also be a better person," he said.

Sewell is just 20 years old, and with all the accolades and praise he's matured at a faster rate than his peers.

One team draft analysts seem particularly convinced could take him is the Cincinnati Bengals--who worked with him personally during one of his drills. He was a bit nervous at first but was able to lock in and do what he's done at a high level for so long.

"Just going out there performing and doing what I do," he said. "Being between those lines at Pro Day definitely brought a lot of memories."

Chatter has started that Northwestern's Rashawn Slater is the top offensive tackle in the draft, but Sewell is isn't letting that get to him. Two astounding seasons and an Outland Trophy with his name on it have him confident in his draft stock.

"Nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle room. I bring something totally different to the table. Put on the tape and watch me work," he said.

With the draft set for later this month, Sewell is ready to take his "violent intentions" to the NFL trenches and let his opponents know they're in for a long day.

"The first time I ever heard that phrase was Coach Mirabal in the O-line room," Sewell said of his ferocious play style. "It kind of stuck with me--it never left. That kind of carried out throughout my whole 2019 season once I heard that."

Wherever he lands in the NFL, he'll be the latest talent Mario Cristobal has developed and sent to play at the highest level.

