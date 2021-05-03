Kelly Graves Makes Assistant Coach Hire

Graves makes his second addition to the coaching staff after hiring Jackie Nared Hairston last week.

Kelly Graves hired former Oregon men’s basketball forward Mike Moser as an assistant coach Monday.

The hire finalizes Graves’ coaching staff for next season, as Moser joins Jackie Nared Hairston and Jodie Berry as assistants.

Moser has worked for the Dallas Mavericks in player development and analytics since 2019, and he has also worked as a personal basketball trainer and international scouting consultant.

“We are thrilled to bring Mike back to Eugene as part of our coaching staff,” Graves said. “Mike has a terrific basketball mind and is a great player development coach who will help our student-athletes grow and improve in every aspect of their game.”

Moser — a graduate of Grant High School in Portland — began his basketball career at UCLA and transferred to UNLV after one season. He received AP All-America honorable-mention honors for the Rebels in 2011-12, and he joined Dana Altman and the Ducks in 2013 after graduating from UNLV.

Moser enjoyed a solid season at Oregon, ranking second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per contest and leading the team in rebounds at 7.7 per game. He started all 34 games for Oregon and helped the Ducks advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Being from Oregon and having played for the Ducks, the University of Oregon is truly a special place,” Moser said. “I believe in Coach Graves’ vision and the values he and his staff have established that have made Oregon women’s basketball so successful. I look forward to meeting the team, and I know that together we are going to build cohesion and grow off of last season’s success.”

After going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, Moser played with the Boston Celtics in the Summer League that year before signing to play in the Lithuanian Basketball League. His professional career took him all over the world, with stints in Lithuania, Israel, Kosovo, Qatar, Finland, and France.

Moser retired from professional basketball after spending the 2018-19 season with JL Bourg Basket in France.

With the hire, Coach Graves has two assistant coaches who have played professional basketball and have connections with the University of Oregon. Moser and Nared Hairston replace longtime assistants Xavier Lopez and Mark Campbell, who took over the coaching staff at Sacramento State.

