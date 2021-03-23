LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota
The Ducks are ready to make a run in the NCAA tournament, starting with a matchup against South Dakota. Kelly Graves' squad is battling injuries, so it's likely we'll see some new faces step up in the Ducks' tournament run.
Oregon's last game was a 71-64 loss to Oregon State and South Dakota's last game was a 66-43 win over Omaha.
Where: Alamodome
Tipoff: Approx. 7:00 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN 2
TV Crew: Courtney Lyle, Caroyln Peck
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
