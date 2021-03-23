BasketballFootballHistorySI.com
Search

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota

The most up-to-date coverage of Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ducks are ready to make a run in the NCAA tournament, starting with a matchup against South Dakota. Kelly Graves' squad is battling injuries, so it's likely we'll see some new faces step up in the Ducks' tournament run. 

Oregon's last game was a 71-64 loss to Oregon State and South Dakota's last game was a 66-43 win over Omaha. 

Where: Alamodome

Tipoff: Approx. 7:00 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN 2

TV Crew: Courtney Lyle, Caroyln Peck

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

You can follow us for more coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also be sure to follow us on social media so you never miss a beat of our coverage.

Twitter-@DucksDigest and Max Torres @mtorressports

Facebook-@DucksDigest

YouTube-@DuckDigest

Oregon vs. UCLA 2021
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota

WBB Team
Basketball

Oregon faces South Dakota in NCAA Tournament

Kelly Graves Previews South Dakota
Basketball

WATCH: Kelly Graves Previews South Dakota

Oregon WBB vs. Colorado 2020
Basketball

How to Watch Oregon vs. South Dakota

Will Richardson vs. Iowa 2021
Basketball

Oregon Takes Down Iowa, Advances to Sweet 16

Duarte vs. Iowa 2021
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 2 Iowa

LJ Figueroa UA 2021
Basketball

Tip Time, TV info Set for Oregon vs. Iowa

Will Richardson Previews Iowa
Basketball

WATCH: Will Richardson Previews Iowa