LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 South Dakota

The most up-to-date coverage of Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Ducks are ready to make a run in the NCAA tournament, starting with a matchup against South Dakota. Kelly Graves' squad is battling injuries, so it's likely we'll see some new faces step up in the Ducks' tournament run.

Oregon's last game was a 71-64 loss to Oregon State and South Dakota's last game was a 66-43 win over Omaha.

Where: Alamodome

Tipoff: Approx. 7:00 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN 2

TV Crew: Courtney Lyle, Caroyln Peck

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

