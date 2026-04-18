Oregon Ducks Host Defensive Brother Duo for Recruiting Visit

As recruiting for the class of 2027 heats up with the Oregon Ducks inking a massive official visit weekend in June, coach Dan Lanning and crew are also laying the groundwork for several marquee commitments for the class of 2028.

Over the first weekend in April, the Ducks rolled out the green carpet for two brothers covering both classes from Ohio that a big screen graphic in the Moshofsky Center (Oregon's current indoor practice field) stated are "the future of the Oregon defense."

Hoban’s Brydon Feister defeated Jackson’s Grant Kennedy, in the 285-pound class during the DII state wrestling tournament at Value City Arena, March 13, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Linebacker Recruitw Brydon and Brayton Feister Visit the Oregon Ducks

Linebacker duo Brydon Feister (class of 2028) and Brayton Feister (class of 2027) are both athletes at Archbishop Hoban in Akron, Ohio. Brayton, a four-star athlete sitting at 6-3 and 230 pounds according to 247 Sports, sits at 31 offers from a variety of schools, including Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and California.

Brayton received an offer from the Ducks in May of 2025, while Brydon's offer came in September of the same year.

Brydon is currently listed by Rivals as a three-star recruit and is very much a dual athlete as a two-time Ohio wrestling state champion. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Brydon sits at 13 offers from the Buckeyes, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Kentucky.

This is the second time the Feister's visited Oregon, as the brothers were in attendance for Oregon's 2025 42-27 win over the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium (their first ever Duck game), which was a big match-up with an ESPN College Gameday broadcast to boot.

Favoring the Ducks

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In photos shared from the visit to Brydon's X account, the boys met with coach Lanning in his office and toured the Oregon facilities, which included those special graphics on the Moshofsky video board.

"Big thanks to Oregon Football, coach Dan Lanning, & coach Brian Michalowski for a great visit back in Eugene last weekend," Brydon said in his post about the visit.

Brayton seems fairly cozy with the Ducks (figures since Rivals ranks Oregon as his No. 1 preference as of March 18), wearing black and yellow Oregon gloves to the Nike Opening stop in Indianapolis in early March.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Commitment Details

Both Feisters, specifically Brayton, are taking their sweet time to decide which college will be their future home. The brothers have yet to set their official commitment date or narrow down any schools. Plus, both athletes have yet to take any official visits to programs, but that might change for Brayton as the summer draws closer.

A commitment from the Feister brothers would be a massive get for the Ducks, especially when it comes to taking Ohio-based athletes away from their Big Ten rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given that both brothers are gifted athletes across the board, there's an upside to molding them into the versatile defensive players Oregon boasts. Just look at upcoming NFL Draft hopefuls Dillon Thieneman and Jadon Canady, who are both able to line up at multiple spots in the secondary.

Ducks have one linebacker commitment for the class of 2027 in three-star Sam Ngata as of Saturday. Ngata is the son of former Ducks legend and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Haloti Ngata.

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