After getting trounced by 27 points the last time facing Colorado the Ducks came out much more prepared on the defensive end Thursday night, holding the Buffaloes to 26 points in the first half.

Tristan da Silva, who torched the Ducks for 30 points in their first meeting of the season, was kept in check, scoring five points on 2-of-5 shooting in the first half. Nique Clifford, who hit 2-of-3 shots for five points of his own was one of the leading scorers for the Buffs in their low-scoring half.

Without N’Faly Dante, one of Oregon’s three players averaging double figures, sophomore Nathan Bittle got the nod to start for Dana Altman at center. In 14 first-half minutes Bittle recorded seven points, seven rebounds, and had three blocks. He picked up the slack for the Ducks, who at times looked lost on offense going through multiple droughts of more than three minutes.

Playing for the second time against his former team, Keeshawn Barthelemy led the ducks in the first half with 10 points.

Nathan Bittle shoots a hook shot against the Colorado Buffaloes. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Keeshawn Barthelemy shoots against Colorado Thursday night in Eugene. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The Ducks built on their 32-26 halftime lead with an 8-0 run powered by Bittle and Barthelemy, who knocked down back-to-back threes before Barthelemy knocked down a step-back mid-range jumper, forcing a Colorado timeout.

To start the second half Bittle got the ball on the right block, took a dribble to fake left, and swooped right to to the middle, scoring an acrobatic and-one.

The Bittle bucket ignited a fire in Oregon's leading scorer, point guard Will Richardson who was held scoreless in the first half on 0-of-3 shooting. Richardson scored eight in the second shooting with six assists.

With 11 minutes to play Richardson threw a lob to Kel’el Ware who flushed for an and-one. The next Oregon possession, Barthelemy knocked down a three, pushing the Oregon lead to 11, the largest lead that the Ducks had all night.

Kel'el Ware skies in for a dunk against the Colorado Buffaloes. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

With the game slipping out of reach Colorado switched into a full-court trap in hopes of spreading out the Dante-less Ducks.

To break the press the Ducks brought in guard Brennan Rigsby. After back-to-back turnovers resulting in a 4-0 Buffs run, Rigsby was subbed out. He did not return to the game.

Colorado used pressure to create 17 Oregon turnovers in the second half. A 9-0 run cut the Oregon lead to two at 57-55 before the Ducks started clearing the Colorado pressure, giving themselves a fighting chance in what would become a dog fight of a game.

After Bittle, who finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks, air balled a jump hook, Da Silva answered with a three pointer, cutting the Oregon lead down to 62-63 with five minutes to play.

The Ducks answered with a lethargic possession in which Quincy Gurrier got a buzzer beater to fall, pushing the lead back to four. After a stop on the next Oregon possession, Gurrier followed his own missed layup for a tip in pushing the lead to six with 3:35 to play.

The Gurrier putback would be the Ducks' last field goal of the game but knocking down 16-of-20 free throws on the game, 14-of-18 in the second half, the Ducks escaped the pressing Buffaloes in a 75-69 victory.

