Skip to main content

Oregon Signee Kel'el Ware Named Finalist for USA Basketball U18 National Team

The five-star recruit has two more days of work before the final cut.

Oregon Men's Basketball star signee Kel'el Ware was named one of 13 finalists for USA Basketball's U18 Team headed for Tijuana, Mexico to compete in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

The finalist announcement comes just three days after the first round of cuts, which saw ten athletes, including fellow Oregon signee Dior Johnson, leave the Houston, Texas training facility. Only one more player will be cut before the final 12-man roster is set for the biennial competition starting on June 6.

Ware's survival through the first two rounds of cuts is another award in a quickly-filling trophy cabinet for his senior year. Back-to-back Arkansas State Champion, McDonald's High School All-American, invites to the USA Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic are a few things the 18-year-old has been up to in 2022. 

However, being selected to the FIBA squad may stand above the rest of Ware's accomplishments. Not only would it be a declaration that Ware is one of the 12 best 18 and under basketball players in the country, but it would be a chance to showcase his talent on an even bigger stage and lead his team to the gold.

The first two cuts have been brutal, with even the most highly-touted recruits being sent home early. In fact Ware is the highest-rated recruit from the 2022 class still in the running for the FIBA squad, currently sitting at No. 9 overall according to 247 Sports. Ware has also seen two teammates, one past and one future, cut before him. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Locked and Loaded: Oregon set to Host Massive Collection of Elite Talent in June

The Ducks are gearing up for a huge month of recruiting

Ducks Digest
will-richardson-vs-wsu
Play
Basketball

Back for More: Will Richardson Withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft

Richardson's return gives Oregon's back court a major boost for next season

Ducks Digest
the rule of sedona prince
Play
Basketball

"The Rule of Sedona Prince": ESPN to Air Short Film Focused on Sedona Prince's Fight for Equality

The short film is one of five short films in ESPN's initiative to commemorate Title IX's 50th anniversary

Ducks Digest

North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) teammate and Arkansas commit Nick Smith was eliminated in the first round of cuts, despite being a five-star recruit and ranked the No. 3 player in the 2022 class. Johnson, who is ranked at No. 36 and will join Ware in Eugene next fall, was also cut in the first round. 

Ware has a great chance of making the final team, with only one player left to be cut. The only remaining player to hit the seven foot mark, Ware would add some much-needed height to the group.

The final roster will be announced within the next four days. Group play for Team USA will start on June 6 against the Dominican Republic.

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @grahammetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Cropped
Recruiting

Locked and Loaded: Oregon set to Host Massive Collection of Elite Talent in June

By Max Torres8 hours ago
will-richardson-vs-wsu
Basketball

Back for More: Will Richardson Withdraws from 2022 NBA Draft

By Graham Metzker8 hours ago
the rule of sedona prince
Basketball

"The Rule of Sedona Prince": ESPN to Air Short Film Focused on Sedona Prince's Fight for Equality

By Dylan Reubenking10 hours ago
Jaden Rashada Battle Dallas Cropped
Recruiting

Pittsburg QB Jaden Rashada Schedules Two Official Visits

By Eric BernikerMay 31, 2022
Logan Reichert
Recruiting

Oregon 2023 Hot Board: Offensive Line

By Max TorresMay 31, 2022
Kodi DeCambra Dan Lanning O
Recruiting

Where Oregon's 2023 Class Ranks After Landing Kodi DeCambra

By Graham MetzkerMay 31, 2022
Jason Brown Oregon Visit 1 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon an Early Contender for Top 2024 ATH Jason Brown Jr.

By Max TorresMay 30, 2022
Kodi DeCambra Oregon Visit Cropped
Recruiting

2023 DB Kodi DeCambra Details Commitment to Oregon

By Dylan ReubenkingMay 30, 2022