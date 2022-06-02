The five-star recruit has two more days of work before the final cut.

Oregon Men's Basketball star signee Kel'el Ware was named one of 13 finalists for USA Basketball's U18 Team headed for Tijuana, Mexico to compete in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

The finalist announcement comes just three days after the first round of cuts, which saw ten athletes, including fellow Oregon signee Dior Johnson, leave the Houston, Texas training facility. Only one more player will be cut before the final 12-man roster is set for the biennial competition starting on June 6.

Ware's survival through the first two rounds of cuts is another award in a quickly-filling trophy cabinet for his senior year. Back-to-back Arkansas State Champion, McDonald's High School All-American, invites to the USA Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic are a few things the 18-year-old has been up to in 2022.

However, being selected to the FIBA squad may stand above the rest of Ware's accomplishments. Not only would it be a declaration that Ware is one of the 12 best 18 and under basketball players in the country, but it would be a chance to showcase his talent on an even bigger stage and lead his team to the gold.

The first two cuts have been brutal, with even the most highly-touted recruits being sent home early. In fact Ware is the highest-rated recruit from the 2022 class still in the running for the FIBA squad, currently sitting at No. 9 overall according to 247 Sports. Ware has also seen two teammates, one past and one future, cut before him.

North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) teammate and Arkansas commit Nick Smith was eliminated in the first round of cuts, despite being a five-star recruit and ranked the No. 3 player in the 2022 class. Johnson, who is ranked at No. 36 and will join Ware in Eugene next fall, was also cut in the first round.

Ware has a great chance of making the final team, with only one player left to be cut. The only remaining player to hit the seven foot mark, Ware would add some much-needed height to the group.

The final roster will be announced within the next four days. Group play for Team USA will start on June 6 against the Dominican Republic.

