Oregon Ducks Traditions Snubbed In Latest List of College Football's Best?
Synonymous with the Oregon Ducks football team and home games at Autzen Stadium, the fairly new yet widely renowned tradition of "Shout" marking the beginning of the fourth quarter is one of the many elements that shapes the game day atmosphere.
However, a recent ESPN breakdown of some of the best traditions in college football left the Duck dance part off their countdown.
Published on Saturday to kick off week zero of the season, this round-up of writer-chosen traditions includes categories like "Dramatic Entrances," "Touching Tributes," and even "The Total Package," which went to LSU for their tailgating, costumes, and overall experience at Tiger Stadium.
The Oregon Duck mascot is famous for leading the team out of the tunnel, riding on the back of a Harley Davidson. However, Oregon's entrance into Autzen Stadium did not make the cut for ESPN either.
When it comes to Oregon's "Shout" celebration, the most likely category the tune would fit into for ESPN's list is the "Music That Gets You Moving," which features a Big Ten peer.
Music That Gets You Moving, ESPN Best Traditions Breakdown:
- Wisconsin, "Jump Around"
- UCF, "Kernkraft 400" AKA "The Bounce House"
- Pitt, "Sweet Caroline"
- South Carolina, "Sandstorm"
- Alabama, "Dixieland Delight"
In defense of "Shout", the song debuted as a fourth quarter introduction since 2010, which is around the same time UCF (2007), South Carolina (2009), and Pitt (2008) all started their traditional songs.
"Shout" also carries a unique significance to the University of Oregon. The 1978 movie "National Lampoon's Animal House," which was shot on campus in Eugene, re-popularized the song created originally in 1959 by The Isley Brothers.
In fact, the fictional band that sings the "Shout" song in the movie, Otis Day and the Knights, reprised their roles for the 2015 reimagining of the video for Oregon Football by sportswear company and close Oregon ally Nike. The video also featured famous Oregon alumni like Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, former Duck running back Kenjon Barner and LaMichael James, decathalon star Ashton Eaton, and even sportscaster Neil Everett.
Since it's debut at Autzen, "Shout" continues to be a beloved tradition with both fans and athletes joining in on the fun. Notable Oregon players like Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye, Tampa Bay Buccaneer wide receiver Tez Johnson, and current Ducks like center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and linebacker Bryce Boettcher are known for their enthusiastic dancing on the field to the upbeat tune.
Safe to say that even though "Shout" was left off ESPN's list of favorite traditions, the fourth quarter dance party will remain a staple of college football, and continue to help Autzen be the loudest stadium in college football.
"It was rockin'. Probably the loudest that I've ever been in. The fans was definitely getting hype, crowd was––couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year," said Ohio State Buckeye wide receiver Jeremiah Smith about Autzen Stadium.