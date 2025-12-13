How to Watch UC Davis Aggies at Oregon Ducks Basketball

The Oregon Ducks (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) haven't won a college basketball game dating back to Nov. 17. To make matters worse, coach Dana Altman's group has dug itself a hole to start Big Ten Conference play with losses at home to the then-ranked No. 24 USC Trojans (82-77) and on the road at the UCLA Bruins (74-63).

This group is desperately in need to right their wrongs and get back in the win column against a non-conference opponent, the Big West Conference's UC Davis Aggies (5-3, 0-1 Big West). The Ducks will look to do it in style while wearing the "Kamikaze Kids" throwback uniforms.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 1:00 p.m. PT.



Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon



TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network



Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon's Jackson Shelstad

Oregon junior point guard Jackson Shelstad just joined the 1,000-point club recently during the loss to the UCLA Bruins. He's averaging a team-leading 15.9 points on a 39.1 field goal percentage, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. It's safe to say he's fully recovered from the broken right hand injury he suffered in the offseason.

This is a game against the Aggies that the lead guard can take over, turn into a momentum shift for his group as a whole, and get the Ducks back to a .500 winning percentage before the tough challenge at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 21 versus the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Oregon may be 4-1 inside the Matthew Knight Arena this season, but with the students on Christmas break now, they could possibly have less support from their home environment now.

UC Davis Player to Watch For

Junior guard Nils Cooper - 17.1 points on 67.2 field goal percent/46.2 three-point percent, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game

The Pepperdine Waves transfer and current UC Davis go-to man is the one keeping long-time coach Jim Les' offense chugging along. This will be a tough defensive assignment for the likes of Shelstad and senior guard Takai Simpkins, but the backcourt duo has to look to keep him in check and not heat up.

Dec 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UC Davis Aggies head coach Jim Les reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Key to Victory

Stretch out UC Davis' defenders, hit three-pointers

The Aggies lack the athleticism and length to deal with the Ducks out on the perimeter. Altman's wing play must take advantage of this from the tip when facing off against a defensive unit that allows 33.3 three-point shooting, tied for the No. 211-worst percentage in the nation.

As for the Ducks, they need to find their way from beyond the arc (the team's 31.6 three-point percentage ranks No. 256 in the country) before Big Ten play really kicks into full gear, starting on Jan. 2 with a road trip to the East Coast against the Maryland Terrapins.

Oregon's NET, KenPom Update

In the NET rankings, Oregon is No. 172 with a 0-2 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-3 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, the Ducks are No. 91 with the 91st-ranked offense and 98th-ranked defense.