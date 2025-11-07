Oregon Women's Basketball Reveals Third New Uniforms
The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team has officially revealed the third of their newest uniforms for the 2025-26 season. Oregon has always been creative with uniform combinations in several different sports, and this newest addition is just the latest for the basketball teams.
The uniforms are bright yellow and feature black writing with "Oregon" on the front of the jersey. The uniform also features a slogan, "traditions never change, champions do," and black on the side of the jerseys. Here's a look at Oregon women's basketball's new uniforms.
As for when the Ducks will debut the uniforms in a game, that is yet to be determined. The new uniforms, however, will be exciting for fans to see in action. The Oregon men's basketball team will also wear the same uniform.
Oregon Enters Season As Underrated Team In the Big Ten Conference
Oregon has already played one game this season, securing a 100-59 win over the West Georgia Wolves on Monday in their home opener. The next three games on the Ducks' schedule will all be at home against Montana (Nov. 8), Grand Canyon (Nov. 11), and Army (Nov. 16). After those three games, the Ducks will face a former Pac-12 foe, the Washington State Cougars, in their first road matchup on Nov. 19.
MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For Oregon's Game Vs. The Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
MORE: Injury Status of Iowa Quarterback Mark Gronowski In Flux Before Oregon Game
Oregon enters this season looking to build off a 20-12 finish in 2024. The Ducks made it to the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2022. In the tournament, the Ducks beat the No. 7 seed Vanderbilt Commodores 77-73 in overtime in the first round of the Regional 2 in Birmingham. After defeating the Commodores, Oregon fell to the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils 59-53 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Players to Watch For the Ducks This Season
The Ducks finished in the middle of the pack of the Big Ten with a 10-8 conference record last season and look to be an underrated team in the league this year. Oregon has several talented players who can help them improve their standing in the Big Ten this season, including Fresno State transfer forward Mia Jacobs.
Last season with Fresno State, Jacobs averaged 18.3 points,10.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. In her Ducks debut against West Georgia, Jacobs scored 16 points, six rebounds, and two assists on 7-of-12 shooting.
Key returners that will also have an impact on Oregon's roster this season include junior guard Sarah Rambus, senior forward Amina Muhammad, and senior guard Elisa Mevius.
After a dominating season opener win against West Georgia, the Ducks will face off against the Montana Lady Griz on Saturday. The tipoff from Matthew Knight Arena is set for 2:00 p.m. PT. The game can be streamed live on Big Ten Plus.