Ranking Oregon Ducks New Uniform Combination For Iowa Game
Facing the back half of their regular season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks head to Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 1989 to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Entering one of college football's most intimidating road environments, the Ducks are debuting another Nike uniform combination based on 2024's Generation O line.
Modeled by senior long snapper and Oregon native Luke Basso, the Ducks' uniform combination for facing the Hawkeyes includes the white "Mighty Oregon" jersey with green letters and yellow detailing, green pants from the "Gang Green" uniform, green cleats, white undergarments, and a green sheened helmed with white wings.
The ninth uniform for the Ducks this season highlight the variance of looks Oregon sported, and also invites a ranking of what they've worn so far.
Ranking Oregon's Uniform Combinations So Far
No. 1: "Shoe Duck" Nike Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman tribute vs Oregon State
No. 2: "Mummy Duck" vs Penn State
No. 3: "Grateful Duck" tie dye vs Wisconsin
No. 4: All green and "O" helmets vs Oklahoma State
No. 5: All white with marble helmets vs Rutgers
No. 6: Green and yellow vs Montana State
No. 7: Black and green vs Indiana
No. 8: White and yellow vs Northwestern
No. 9: White and green vs Iowa
A Year of Firsts
This year, Oregon accomplished several firsts with their uniforms. Against Wisconsin, Oregon debuted their first ever tie dye uniforms honoring rock band, The Grateful Dead. This year also marked the first two times Oregon ever debuted marble helmets against Oregon State and Rutgers.
According to designer Jonah Henderson, this is the first time in program history white wings are used on an Oregon helmet. The wings are already causing controversy online with Oregon fans. Henderson also refered to the uniform as the "Apple Crisp."
Kinnick Stadium Sells Out
To add to the difficulty of playing at Kinnick Stadium, the 69,250 seat venue is sold out as of Tuesday for Oregon vs Iowa.
Iowa is currently 4-1 for home games on the season. Since 2021, Iowa has gone 26-7 for games played at Kinnick. From 2008-2021, the Hawkeyes under current head coach Kirk Ferentz were 5-1 against AP ranked top-five opponents at home.
What the Fans Should Wear to Match
Oregon Duck fans are encouraged to wear green to match the Ducks' uniform. Seven of Oregon's games this season are green-outs.
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction
Even other Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.