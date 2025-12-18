How To Watch Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball vs. Portland: Prediction, TV Channel

The 11-1 Oregon Ducks Women’s basketball team is continuing their hot start to their 2025-26 season with a Thursday afternoon matchup against the 5-5 Portland Pilots. The matchup against the Pilots represents the penultimate non-conference game for the Ducks, and the second of their five-game home-stand.

When: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. PT

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

TV Broadcast: B1G+

Radio Broadcast: Oregon Sports Network

Prediction: Oregon defeats Portland, 82-66

Ducks Will Need To Not Overlook Portland

Oregon coach Kelly Graves welcomes his team to the bench after warmups before their game against West Georgia at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Nov 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will be on the hardwood for the first time following their win over Montana State in Eugene. Oregon will be expected to walk out of Matthew Knight with a win, but Portland may put up more of a challenge than expected.

Portland and the Ducks are closer than some may think when it comes to statistics. The Pilots currently average 72.8 points per game. For reference, the Ducks are currently averaging 78.9 PPG. Portland’s defense is allowing 61.2 points per game as opposed to Oregon’s 55.8.

The Ducks are currently shooting 48 percent from the floor compared to the Pilots’ 44 percent. Portland has an edge over Oregon in the blocks per game category, with the Pilots boasting 6.4 blocks per game to Oregon’s 3.8

The Pilots come into their midweek matchup against the Ducks in Eugene on a bit of a hot streak, winning three of their last four games. The Pilot’s 5-5 record shouldn't give any Ducks fans too much confidence, as two of Portland’s losses were to No. 11-ranked USC and BYU. Three of the Pilot’s wins have come against Nevada, Eastern Washington, and Long Beach State.

Ducks Will Need To Contain Portland Star

Oregon coach Kelly Graves, left, talks to Oregon State coach Scott Rueck before their game at Matthew Knight Arena Dec. 3, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Pilots' stats may be comparable to the Ducks, Portland’s glaring weakness may in fact, be their roster. The Pilots have just one player who averages more than 10 points per game, guard Dyani Ananieve. The Ducks will need to pay a little more attention than usual against Pilot’s guard Ryan Mogel, who is shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc this season.

The Ducks will need to rely on their trio of players who are averaging double-digit points this season, Katie Fiso, Mia Jacobs, and Elisa Mevius. Both Fish and Jacobs are shooting 36 percent or better from beyond the arc, and Mevius is averaging 2.5 steals per game so far this season.

Oregon Ducks Bounced Back After Loss To UCLA

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Katie Fiso (2) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ducks were able to clean up a few things fundamentally from their loss against UCLA in the win over Montana State. Oregon shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc in their loss to UCLA, and 29 percent from three over Montana State. Maybe most importantly, the Ducks were able to focus on rebounds against Montana State after being dominated on the glass by the Bruins. The Ducks out-rebounded the Bobcats 46-34.