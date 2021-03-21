Oregon Faces Iowa in Round of 32 in NCAA Tournament

The Ducks looks to start their tournament run against the BIG 10 power after having VCU matchup canceled.

Oregon (20-6, 14-4) wasn't expecting its NCAA Tournament to start with a no-contest against VCU. The news broke just hours before tip-off as the team was in pre-game preparations.

The Ducks now turn their focus to the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8, 15-7), who defeated No. 15 Grand Canyon 86-74 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are led by senior forward Luka Garza, who is a unanimous first-team All-American selection by Sports Illustrated.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder averages 23.7 points per game and doubles as the team's leading rebounder with 8.7 RPG. The leading scorer in the BIG 10, he presents the biggest mismatch for Dana Altman's defense, and the Ducks could really use N'Faly Dante, the 6-foot-11, 250 pound center who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Garza is the player that makes the Hawkeyes go, but they're not without other capable scorers. Fellow starters Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohanan are both averaging double figures, at 14.7 and 10.9 PPG, respectively.

According to statistics from ESPN, the Hawkeyes had the best scoring offense in the BIG 10 at 86 PPG. They rank in the top three in conference 3-point shooting percentage (45.5%), but are near the bottom of the conference in rebounding (33 RPG). When facing an overpowering scorer like Garza, winning the battle on the glass could go a long way in helping Oregon topple the No. 2 seed in the West.

Looking at the Ducks, Monday's game will mark the first game in over a week--Oregon played its last game on March 12, a 75-64 loss to rival Oregon State. Head Coach Dana Altman said his team practiced after receiving the news of the cancellation.

However, long breaks in action aren't always good for teams. From an Oregon angle, both the team and the fans are likely hoping the shocking loss to the Beavers can serve as a reset, motivating the team to play its best basketball of the season. The offense evolved over the season, going from a team that relied heavily on the scoring abilities of Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi, to a balanced offense getting points from capable scorers like sharp-shooting guard LJ Figueroa and versatile guard Will Richardson.

It's worth noting that Eric Williams Jr.'s shot has also improved, shooting at a 35.7% clip from beyond the arc. It's likely the defense will require multiple players to slow down Garza, and it starts with big man Chandler Lawson.

Altman could deploy Eugene Omoruyi--possibly the best overall defender on the team, to come over and provide some help.

The Oregon coach has made a habit of recruiting lengthy guards who like to get after it on defense and stay active in the passing lanes. Duarte (1.9 SPG) and Figueroa (1.6 SPG) both finished the regular season ranked in the top five in the conference in steals.

Oregon is capable of competing with any team in the country, and a fast start will be crucial in its next matchup in Indianapolis. The Ducks are currently viewed as a four point underdog on Vegasinsider.

Oregon will face Iowa on March 22 at 9:10 a.m. PST. The game will air on CBS.

[Related]: Oregon vs. VCU Canceled

You can follow us for more coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also be sure to follow us on social media so you never miss a beat.

Twitter-@DucksDigest and Max Torres @mtorressports

Facebook-@DucksDigest

YouTube-@DuckDigest