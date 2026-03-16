Five Things Oregon Ducks Fans Need to Know About Virginia Tech

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks learned their first-round opponent and their NCAA Tournament path during the Selection Show on Sunday. Oregon coach Kelly Graves’ squad now turns its attention to preparing for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hokies and Ducks are set to play on Friday in Austin, Texas. Ahead of the matchup, here are the things Ducks fans should know about the Hokies.

1. Where They Finished in Conference Play

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Carys Baker (10) shoots a jumper against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech finished fifth in the ACC in 2026 with a 12-6 conference record. The Hokies enter the NCAA Tournament with a 23-9 overall record. Virginia Tech won four of its last five regular-season games entering the ACC Tournament.



The Hokies won their first-round matchup against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament, but fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels in an 85-68 defeat. Two meetings against the Tar Heels and a game against Louisville were the only ranked matchups Virginia Tech had this season, all ending in losses. The Hokies did, however, rattle off a seven-game win streak during conference play.





2. Junior Stars Lead the Hokies

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech guard Carleigh Wenzel during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech has two players averaging double-digit scoring. Junior guard Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 15.3 points per game, while junior forward Carys Baker is averaging 14.1 points per game. That duo will be at the top of the Ducks’ scouting report entering the matchup, but March is the time for anyone to step up and make a name for themselves.



Upperclassmen Kilah Freelon and Samyha Suffren both average over nine points per game and could rise to the occasion if needed. Guards Mackenzie Nelson and Mel Daley also contribute eight points per game, so those six players are the ones to keep an eye on.





3. The Last Meeting Between Oregon and Virginia Tech

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and the Hokies have only met once prior. That was back on Nov. 27, 1999. The two teams played in Eugene the first time, but this will obviously be at a neutral site with the stakes much higher. Oregon took the first game 73-53 and will look to remain undefeated in the series.

4. NCAA Tournament History

Mar 8, 2024; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks watches the action in the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in 2025. The Hokies last played in the 2024 tournament and made four-straight NCAA Tournaments from 2021 through 2024. Before that, their last appearance was all the way back in 2006.



This is the Hokies’ 14th NCAA Tournament, and it will be their 28th game. They went 14-13 in their first 27 outings. Virginia Tech advanced to the second round in its last tournament appearance as the No. 4 seed. Its best NCAA Tournament run occurred in 2023, when it was the No. 1 seed and made it to the Final Four.

5. First NCAA Tournament in the Megan Duffy Era

Jan 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Megan Duffy calls out instructions during the first half agains the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Kenny Brooks held the Virginia Tech head coaching position from 2016 to 2024. During the Brooks era, the Hokies experienced consistent success in both the ACC and the NCAA Tournament.



Brooks left after the 2023-2024 season to take the head coaching position at Kentucky. Megan Duffy ended up taking over as head coach a season ago. Duffy’s first year in charge ended with an 18-12 overall record and a 9-9 ACC record. Virginia Tech earned a bid in the WBIT but lost to Texas Tech in the second round.



This will be the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Duffy’s leadership, and she was able to help them there in just two seasons. Duffy and the Hokies appear to enter the first-round matchup with a fire lit under them following their ACC Tournament exit.



