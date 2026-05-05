Oregon Ducks Baseball's Updated Top 25 Ranking Before the Big Ten Tournament

With two series to go in the 2026 regular season, D1Baseball currently places the Oregon Ducks at No. 13 amongst all college baseball programs. They held the same spot in the rankings from the previous week.

This upcoming weekend of April 8, coach Mark Wasikowski has an opportunity to shoot up into the top-10 with a series victory over the No. 1 UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California.

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks Prepare for Big Ten Conference Tournament

In the Big Ten Conference standings, Oregon can be found in a tie for second place with a 17-7 league record, 35-12 overall. They share the runner-up position with the 17-7 Nebraska Cornhuskers, both trailing only the undefeated 24-0 UCLA Bruins. At home inside PK Park, the Ducks hold an impressive 21-4 record. The Bruins are 25-3 at home within Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Here are the two remaining series in conference play for Oregon:

UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California (May 8 through 10)

USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon (May 14 through 16)

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is set for May 19 through 24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The top-12 programs will be invited to the postseason tournament, while the top-4 seeds are immediately placed into the single-elimination quarterfinals on May 22.

Semifinals will take place the next day on May 23, followed by the championship game on May 24.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski before the game against Cal Poly at PK Park. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NCAA Tournament Regionals, College World Series

Oregon is in search of a "national seed," given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals.

The Ducks have everything in front of them in order to host an Eugene Regional. Oregon currently sits at No. 26 in the Rating Percentage Index or RPI.

The Pacific Northwest program has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, the Ducks have hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.

Oregon has the tied for the No. 26-best odds to win the College World Series at +8000, according to DraftKings.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Angel Laya's Brilliant Freshman Season

The Big Ten Network's Michella Chester lists Oregon outfielder Angel Laya as the best freshman in the conference after 45 games played. In the 2026 season, Laya is batting .302 with 40 runs batted in.

Laya broke current junior infielder Maddox Molony's freshman program record of 11 home runs on April 12. He stands now at 13 total.

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Maddox Molony, Ryan Cooney's Professional Future

On the updated 2026 MLB Draft top-150 prospects list, Ducks' Molony was placed at No. 122 and junior infielder Ryan Cooney at No. 134.

Cooney leads the group in batting average at .353 and doubles at 16 in 46 starts. His eight home runs are the third-most on the roster, behind Laya's 13 and junior outfielder/infielder Smith's 14.

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