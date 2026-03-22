Oregon Ducks Injury Report for March Madness vs. Texas Longhorns

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks are still dancing in March after taking down the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies 70-60 in the first round. Oregon is set to play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.

The Ducks have their eyes on their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2021. To get there, they’ll need to pull off an upset against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Availability reports are in for both teams, and there’s no big changes for Oregon.

Oregon women's coach Kelly Graves leave the court after the loss to Ohio State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

OUT: Elisa Mevius (ACL)

Texas Longhorns Injury Report

OUT: None

Oregon Forward Mia Jacobs’ Injury Scare

Oregon forward Mia Jacobs takes a shot during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks forward Mia Jacob briefly exited the game in the third quarter against the Hokies. She suffered a “gory” chin injury and left with 4:03 left in the third. Jacobs spent extended time on the court before walking off.

“Obviously, not knowing if it was going to be my last game, I kind of wanted to push through a little harder,” Jacobs said postgame. “But I’m a tough cookie, so it was good.”

“I grew up on bloody, gory movies, and it was bloody and gory,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves added.

Jacobs returned later in the third quarter. The senior finished with 13 points and five rebounds on 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc. She wasn’t listed on the injury report against Texas. Jacobs has also been dealing with a leg injury at the end of the season, but is playing through it with this being her last season of March basketball in college.

Ducks Look to Pull Off Upset

Oregon guard Katie Fiso moves the ball up the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Oregon is able to secure a win on Sunday, it would be the biggest upset in the tournament so far. Texas is the top seed in the Fort Worth 3 Regional and is hosting the second round matchup.

The Longhorns dominated their first-round game against No. 16 Missouri State. Texas won 87-45 while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

"I’ve watched some games but not intently. They’re a one seed for a reason. They’re going to be very good,” Graves said after Friday’s game. “They have some weaknesses and anytime you play somebody, you try to exploit this best you can. But I haven’t really thought that far ahead. I do know this: we better be able to defend on Sunday or we’re in big trouble."

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) defends Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Junior forward Madison Booker is the player to watch on the Longhorns. Booker leads the team in scoring with 18.7 points per game and shooting over 50 percent this season. Sophomore guard Jordon Lee averages 13.4 points per game and led the team in scoring in the first round. Booker finished with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Lee scored 19 points.

The Ducks will have to defend well, but they’ll also need to take care of the ball. Texas caused 16 turnovers, nine of them being steals, against Missouri State. Oregon turned the ball over 13 times against the Hokies and those were the parts of the game where Virginia Tech was able to capitalize off mistakes.

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