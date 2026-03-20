Oregon Ducks Injury Report for March Madness vs. Virginia Tech

The NCAA Tournament begins on Friday for the Oregon Ducks with a first-round matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

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The Ducks are set to play in Austin, Texas, where they could face the Texas Longhorns in round two if they win on Friday. Oregon coach Kelly Graves’ team isn’t dealing with anything out of the ordinary when it comes to injuries ahead of the first round, with the injury report looking similar to what it has all season.

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

OUT: Elisa Mevius (ACL)

Virginia Tech Injury Report

OUT: Kate Sears (Foot)

How Injuries Impact NCAA Tournament

Oregon’s Elisa Mevius is introduced before the game against Iowa at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not having Elisa Mevius on the court is a huge loss for Oregon that can’t be understated. At the same time, the Ducks have played without her every game since the second game of the season.

There isn’t anything on Oregon or Virginia Tech’s injury report that is unexpected. The Ducks have had a couple of games during the regular season where forward Ehis Etute was limited due to a lower leg injury, but that was back at the beginning of conference play. Forward Mia Jacobs missed a couple of games during the regular season, as well as freshman Sara Barhoum and guard Sammie Wagner.

Graves’ team is mostly healthy, and nobody should be on any sort of minutes restriction, which will help the Ducks play freely in the tournament.

Oregon’s March Madness Journey Starts in Texas

Oregon’s Katie Fiso, right, brings the ball down court ahead of Ohio State’s Elsa Lemmilä during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will be in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup vs. the Hokies as the higher seed. If they win, they’ll move to the second round to face off against the No. 1 Longhorns in their regional.

If Oregon can secure its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2021, it would mean it caused a major upset and busted a lot of brackets by taking Texas down. A Sweet 16 berth would also mean the Ducks stay in Texas and play in the Fort Worth, Texas, regional.

The Ducks’ First Round Matchup

Oregon Ducks head coach Kelly Graves high-fives Oregon Ducks forward Mia Jacobs (1) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Virginia Tech only faced each other once in 1999, so it’ll be an unfamiliar matchup for the program. The Ducks did win the first meeting 73-53 and will look to remain undefeated against the Hokies.

This marks the second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Ducks. They advanced to the second round in 2025, but fell to the Duke Blue Devils. Virginia Tech hasn’t been to the postseason since 2024. This is its first appearance since Megan Duffy took over as the program’s head coach.

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach Megan Duffy during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Hokies exited the ACC Tournament following a second-round loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. They’re not a team to be slept on, especially given that they enter with extra motivation following the bitter loss in their last outing.

The Ducks do have the stronger resume, despite the Hokies going on a seven-game winning streak during conference play. Virginia Tech didn’t win any of its ranked matchups during the regular season and only had three ranked opponents. Oregon defeated a ranked Maryland Terrapins squad twice, as well as a ranked USC Trojans squad.

Oregon also played in numerous closely contested games against ranked opponents, even though its other meetings ended in defeat. The Ducks have the chance to contend with just about anyone, but they’ve also shown that they can lose to unranked opponents.