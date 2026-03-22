Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament

The Oregon Ducks are still alive in the month of March. Oregon coach Kelly Graves’ team prepares to play the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The No. 8 Ducks look to pull off an upset to advance to the Sweet 16 and keep their season alive. Texas is the host team in the Austin, Texas, Regional, so they’ll have the home crowd behind them.

This article will be updated live throughout the game.

Pregame

Oregon coach Kelly Graves call to his team during the first half against Nebraska Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Round Recap

Oregon took down the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round, winning 70-60. The final score made it seem closer than it really was down the stretch of the game.

The Hokies only led in the opening minutes of the first quarter before the Ducks pulled ahead and never looked back. Sophomore guard Katie Fiso propelled Oregon with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting. Sophomore forward Ehis Etute added an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Oregon Ducks forward Ehis Etute (35) and Maryland Terrapins forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (9) go for the ball Thursday, March 5, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas comes into the matchup off a dominant win against No. 16 Missouri State. The Longhorns won 87-45 and shot over 50 percent from the floor. Sophomore guard Jordon Lee led the team with 19 points, while star forward Madison Booker chipped in 14 points with her 12 rebounds.

Oregon’s defense held Virginia Tech to 32 percent field goal shooting. It needs another big defensive performance against the Longhorns, but that’s easier said than done.

"I’ve watched some games but not intently. They’re a one seed for a reason,” Graves said after Friday’s game. “They’re going to be very good. They have some weaknesses, and anytime you play somebody, you try to exploit this best you can. But I haven’t really thought that far ahead. I do know this: we better be able to defend on Sunday, or we’re in big trouble."

Availability Report

Oregon coach Kelly Graves gives Mia Jacobs a hug on Senior Night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene March 1, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren’t any big changes ahead on the injury report ahead of the second-round matchup. Oregon forward Mia Jacobs exited the third quarter of the first-round game with a bloody chin, but returned later in the period and is available against the Longhorns.

Out (Oregon): Elisa Mevius (ACL)

Out (Texas): None

What Happens Next

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sydney Shaw (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The winner of the second-round matchup will go on to face the winner of No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Kentucky. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are played in the Fort Worth Regional, so the winner will stay in the state of Texas, while the losers’ season will be over.

The Mountaineers and the Wildcats play on Monday at 2:00 p.m. PT, so the winner will have an extra day to scout their next opponent. The Sweet 16 game is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, with time TBD.

If Oregon does win, it will still be the lower seed regardless of who wins the other second-round game. No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 NC State are still in the tournament in the Ducks’ Regional, but there isn’t a lower seed than No. 8 remaining in Fort Worth. Texas will be the higher seed for the rest of the Fort Worth Regional.