Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Ranking Shifts After Fred Payne Commitment

The Oregon Ducks have added another commit to their 2026 transfer portal class with the addition of Boston College guard Fred Payne. Last season with Boston College, Payne was the Eagles' leading scorer, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Payne is Oregon’s seventh transfer addition this offseason in what has been an aggressive approach for coach Dana Altman, especially following the Ducks' disappointing 2025-26 season. Oregon is coming off its worst season under Altman, finishing near the bottom of the Big Ten with a 12-20 overall record and going 5-15 in Big Ten play.

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Fred Payne's Impact On Oregon's Transfer Portal Ranking

Payne is a valuable pickup for an Oregon Ducks backcourt that has already strengthened its depth at guard through the transfer portal this offseason, especially following the departure of Jackson Shelstad, who recently committed to the Louisville Cardinals.

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a two point shot during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Following Payne’s commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday, Oregon now holds the No. 40 overall transfer portal ranking nationally, per 247Sports. The Ducks also rank seventh in the Big Ten, the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3), and the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines (No. 9), the two schools from the conference inside the top 10.

Ohio State, UCLA, Maryland, and USC are the four other Big Ten teams that also rank ahead of the Ducks in the transfer portal rankings.

Other Transfer Portal Additions For Oregon This Offseason

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In addition to Payne, the Ducks also bring in three other transfer commits at guard, including Tyrone Riley IV (San Francisco), Jasper Johnson (Kentucky), and Jerry Easter II (USC). Out of those three players, Riley is the one who could have the biggest impact for the Ducks next season.

Last season with San Francisco, Riley was one of the Dons top scoring leaders, averaging 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Entering next season, expect Riley and Payne to be the two starters in Oregon’s backcourt, with Easter and Johnson as suitable options off the bench.

Oregon also brings in three transfer forwards: Pharaoh Compton (San Diego State), Taylor Bol Bowen (Alabama), and Andrew Meadow (Boise State). While both Compton and Bowen showed great promise during their time at their previous schools, it's Meadow from Boise State who is considered the best out of the three.

Nov 24, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) drives to the hoop past Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Toibu Lawal (10) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational Consolation game 2 at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Last season with Boise State, Meadow averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He was one of the Broncos' top leading scorers for a Boise State team that finished with a 20-12 overall record and went 12-8 in conference play.

Before this year, the Ducks had never had a losing season under Altman. Entering the 2026-27 college basketball season, the Ducks hope that the addition of Payne and the six other Oregon transfer portal commits will help the team avoid back-to-back losing seasons and possibly return to contention for the NCAA Tournament, which could reportedly be expanding soon.

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