One Oregon Ducks Basketball Transfer Breakout Candidate

Entering the 2026-27 college basketball season, the Ducks have a brand new team thanks to a plethora of great additions and players who can take over this season.

The Oregon Ducks basketball player with the best chance of dominating the schedule that the Ducks play in the 2026-2027 season is former Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson. Johnson was a top transfer in the portal, as he was ranked as the nation's No. 161 overall transfer while also being ranked as the No. 22 combo guard in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Jasper Johnson's Hopeful Resurgence

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This ranking came after he finished the season with an average of 4.9 points per game, while also finishing the season with an average of 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game. While these stats don't seem ideal, this all came within an average of just 12 minutes per game last season. He also showed that with more minutes, he can dominate talent with a career high of 22 points in 19 minutes of action.

While he showed in college that he has elite potential on both ends of the floor, and especially on offense with scoring, the reason many teams wanted to land his commitment out of the transfer portal isn't because of his time in college.

Instead, teams were interested in landing him due to his high school accomplishments. He finished ranked as a high four-star prospect and was ranked as the nation's No. 24 prospect in the nation, along with being ranked as the No. 5 shooting guard in the class of 2025. He earned this ranking in the toughest high school basketball league in the country, Overtime Elite a.k.a. OTE.

He played for Rod Wave Elite (RWE) and was a top-tier scorer along with five-star prospect Taylen Kinney, who is now off to become a starting guard for the Kansas Jayhawks. Johnson finished his senior season with an average of 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He was also elite when it came to the defensive side of the ball, as he finished his senior season with an average of 1.8 steals per game.

Jasper Johnson's Undeniable Talent Leaves Hope for Oregon Basketball

Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After his lone season with the Wildcats and his transfer portal decision to join the Ducks, Johnson is set for a resurgence. He is likely going to become a starter for the Ducks thanks to his undeniable talent, his ability to feed into big moments, and the energy that is needed. He is also undeniable when it comes to his vision, as he can play point guard if needed, but is at his best when he is around the wing or playing off the ball.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) looks to shoot as Kentucky Wildcats guard Jasper Johnson (2) defends during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

His ability to finish at the rim will result in some big plays for the Ducks, which is something that they lacked throughout the 2025-2026 season. Johnson has the chance to be the missing piece that the Ducks have been looking for this season, and he will be the player with the best chance to dominate this season.

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