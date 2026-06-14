Oregon Ducks NCAA Tournament Projection May Surprise Some
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Fresh off one of their most frustrating seasons in program history, the Oregon Ducks, with several transfer portal additions, are looking to have a comeback year and earn a spot in an expanded 76-team NCAA Tournament.
Last season was the first time the Ducks had a losing record under coach Dana Altman, finishing 12-20 overall and going 5-15 in Big Ten play. While some Ducks fans don’t see things getting any better next year, an early bracketology projection for the 2026-27 season could give Oregon hope.
Oregon's Early NCAA Tournament Projection
According to the latest CBS Sports bracketology projections, the Ducks are projected to be in the last four in and the No. 11 seed in the East Region. The other three teams in the last four include the Baylor Bears, Virginia Tech Hokies, and San Diego State Aztecs.
Similar to Oregon, none of those three teams made the tournament this past season. The Ducks are projected to play the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first four matchup, with the winner facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.
While this is just a projection, the Ducks have to prove they have what it takes to bounce back from last season's struggles, and they have several transfer commits that can help them return to the tournament.
Oregon's Transfer Portal Additions Can Help Ducks Get Back On Track
Following the key offseason departures of star center Nate Bittle, guard Jackson Shelstad, and forward Kwame Evans Jr., the Ducks bring in a total of eight incoming transfer commits. Of the eight transfer players that the Ducks bring in next season, one player to watch is Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode.
While Aristode only averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists last season for the Wildcats, the championship experience that he brings with him from one of college basketball's best teams could be beneficial for a struggling Ducks squad.
In terms of scoring, former Boston College guard Fred Payne and Boise State forward Andrew Meadow could have an impact for the Ducks. Last season, for a struggling Boston College team, Payne led the Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Joining Payne in the Ducks' backcourt is Kentucky transfer guard Jasper Johnson. Following a freshman year in which Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game, Johnson looks to have a breakout season with the Ducks.
Meadow is another talented scorer for the Broncos who could help the Ducks' frontcourt and perimeter defense next season. Last season with the Broncos, Meadow averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field.
Oregon's transfer portal class was ranked No. 35 nationally per 247Sports, and sixth in the Big Ten behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 6), Michigan Wolverines (No. 12), USC Trojans (No. 20), Maryland Terrapins (No. 27), and UCLA Bruins (No. 28).
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.